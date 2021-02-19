Matthias Schoenaerts to headline series based on 'Django'

''The Old Guard'' star Matthias Schoenaerts will play the lead role in Sky and Canal Plus' new take on the classic Spaghetti Western ''Django''.

Touted as a ''high-concept reimagining'', the 10-episode show is loosely based on Sergio Corbucci's 1966 feature film, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Set in the Wild West in the 1860s and 1870s, the story follows Sarah and John, who have founded New Babylon, a city of outcasts, full of men and women of all backgrounds, races and creeds, that welcomes everyone with open arms.

Haunted by the murder of his family eight years ago, Django is still looking for his daughter, believing she may have survived the killing. He is shocked to find her in New Babylon, about to marry John.

Now a grown woman, Sarah wants Django to leave, as she fears he will put New Babylon in jeopardy if he stays. But thinking the city is in danger, Django is adamant that he will not lose his daughter twice.

Leonardo Fasoli of ''Gomorrah'' and ''ZeroZeroZero'' fame has created and written the show with Maddalena Ravagli.

The first episode will be directed by Francesca Comencini ('Gomorrah'), who will also be the series' artistic director.

Riccardo Tozzi of Cattleya and Olivier Bibas of Atlantique Productions will serve as executive producers. Schoenaerts will next be seen in filmmaker Terrence Malick's ''The Way of the Wind'' and untitled movie from director David O Russell, co-starring Christian Bale, Margot Robbie, John David Washington, Rami Malek, Zoe Saldana and Robert De Niro.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)