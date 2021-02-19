Left Menu

Matthias Schoenaerts to headline series based on 'Django'

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 19-02-2021 10:16 IST | Created: 19-02-2021 10:06 IST
Matthias Schoenaerts to headline series based on 'Django'
Representative image Image Credit: Wikimedia

''The Old Guard'' star Matthias Schoenaerts will play the lead role in Sky and Canal Plus' new take on the classic Spaghetti Western ''Django''.

Touted as a ''high-concept reimagining'', the 10-episode show is loosely based on Sergio Corbucci's 1966 feature film, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Set in the Wild West in the 1860s and 1870s, the story follows Sarah and John, who have founded New Babylon, a city of outcasts, full of men and women of all backgrounds, races and creeds, that welcomes everyone with open arms.

Haunted by the murder of his family eight years ago, Django is still looking for his daughter, believing she may have survived the killing. He is shocked to find her in New Babylon, about to marry John.

Now a grown woman, Sarah wants Django to leave, as she fears he will put New Babylon in jeopardy if he stays. But thinking the city is in danger, Django is adamant that he will not lose his daughter twice.

Leonardo Fasoli of ''Gomorrah'' and ''ZeroZeroZero'' fame has created and written the show with Maddalena Ravagli.

The first episode will be directed by Francesca Comencini ('Gomorrah'), who will also be the series' artistic director.

Riccardo Tozzi of Cattleya and Olivier Bibas of Atlantique Productions will serve as executive producers. Schoenaerts will next be seen in filmmaker Terrence Malick's ''The Way of the Wind'' and untitled movie from director David O Russell, co-starring Christian Bale, Margot Robbie, John David Washington, Rami Malek, Zoe Saldana and Robert De Niro.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

U.S. Senate panel to hold Feb 23 hearing on 'SolarWinds' hack

IDFC First Bank gets board nod for Rs 3,000 cr fund mop-up

Cloud Domains simplifies custom domain experience in Google Cloud

Audre Lorde: Google honors American poet, civil rights activist, feminist on 87th birthday

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Fire in Noida company, none hurt

A fire broke out in a private companys premises here on Friday morning, police said.No person was hurt in the blaze that took place in a building in A Block of Sector 10, under Sector 20 police station limits, around 9.30 am, a police offic...

'Maha's caravan policy aims to promote tourism, generate jobs'

The Maharashtra governments caravan tourism policy aims not only to provide a different experience to travel enthusiasts but also promote tourism in the states remote areas and create job opportunities, an official has said.The Maharashtra ...

INSIGHT-Divided over Draghi, Italy's 5-Star has an identity crisis

Italys 5-Star Movement, once a prototype for successful populist and anti-establishment parties around Europe, is at a crossroads. Does it fully embrace the political mainstream, or revert to being an outsider With support ebbing, its fate ...

Urdu Bulletin: Rail roko by farmers, PM Modi's speech in Assam covered

Farmers rail roko protest and Prime Minister Narendra Modis virtual speech during the inauguration of various projects in Assam have received wide coverage in most Urdu newspapers in their Friday editions. Puducherrys changed political scen...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021