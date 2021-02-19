Left Menu

Odd News Roundup: Denmark man gets four months in prison; Australian carer mother orphaned kangaroos and more

Shots bar: Israelis offered drinks on the house with their vaccine An Israeli bar doubled as a COVID-19 vaccination clinic on Thursday, with free drinks given to those who got the shots.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-02-2021 10:42 IST | Created: 19-02-2021 10:27 IST
Following is a summary of current odd news briefs.

Denmark man gets four months in prison for coughing at police

Denmark's Supreme Court on Thursday sentenced a man to four months' imprisonment for coughing at two police officers while shouting "corona" during a routine traffic stop in March last year. The incident, which took place when the country was under full coronavirus lockdown, led to the defendant being arrested on charges of threatening behavior, although he later tested negative for COVID-19.

Australian carer mothers orphaned kangaroos back to health

Wearing pink surgical gloves, animal carer Christie Jarrett gently wraps the foot of an orphaned seven-month-old kangaroo with surgical tape at a facility set up at her rural home near the Australian city of Bathurst in New South Wales (NSW). Attacked by crows after losing his mother, the joey, an eastern grey named Andy, now stays in a cloth pouch in Jarrett's home, where he will remain until he is strong enough to be released back into the plains.

Silver monolith torched in Congo after mysterious appearance

The latest in a series of mystery monoliths to capture the imagination of science-fiction fans around the world met a fiery end in the Democratic Republic of Congo on Wednesday when it was torched at a roundabout in the capital. The 12-foot metallic structure first appeared in Kinshasa's Bandal neighborhood over the weekend on Sunday morning. On Wednesday morning, a crowd of curious onlookers snapped selfies and debated its possible origins.

Shots bar: Israelis offered drinks on the house with their vaccine

An Israeli bar doubled as a COVID-19 vaccination clinic on Thursday, with free drinks given to those who got the shots. More than 43% percent of Israel's 9 million population have received at least one dose of Pfizer Inc's vaccine, the Health Ministry says. But officials worry that turnout may wane and hold back Israeli plans to begin reopening the economy.

