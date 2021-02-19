Why Japanese manga series Prison School would be renewed for Season 2?

The Japanese animator, Tsutomu Mizushima's project Prison School dropped its finale in July 2015. Since then, the series fans are ardently waiting for Prison School Season 2. However, currently, there are no updates on the making of second season.

Is there any possibility of Prison School Season 2's renewal? Yes, it is possible. Firstly, Prison Break Season 1 didn't cover the whole stories written in the Japanese manga. Secondly, the majority of the global fans believe that creators can't drop the plan of making another season as the first season marked outstanding successful records in Japan and across the world.

The manga series, Prison School accumulated many positive reviews from the critics. The series was written and illustrated by Akira Hiramoto. Prison Break is one of two winners of the Best General Manga award alongside Gurazeni (Money Diamond) at the 37th Kodansha Manga Award.

Prison School Season 1 mainly focused on the problems and issues of five boys in a girl's institute. The strictest girl's academies in Tokyo had decided to admit boys at the institute.

Kiyoshi Fujino (voiced by Austin Tindle), a newly admitted candidate discovered that he and his four friends Takehito Morokuzu (Eric Vale), Shingo Wakamoto (Clifford Chapin), Jōji Nezu (Christopher Bevins), and Reiji Andō (Sonny Strait) are the only male students among 1000 girls in the institute.

They receive final warnings, as they were caught watching undressed girls in the school's bathing area. Prison School Season 2 may show the boys becoming comfortable and being adjusted to the decorum maintained by the institute. Earlier they were captured and arrested by Underground Student Council. They were given the last warning.

In Prison School 2, we may see Kiyoshi including his pals becoming comfortable with the rules and regulations and they gradually can get adjusted to it.

However, Prison School is not officially renewed for Season 2. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse for more updates on the Japanese manga series.

