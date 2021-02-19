Left Menu

Why Japanese manga series Prison School would be renewed for Season 2?

Devdiscourse News Desk | Tokyo | Updated: 19-02-2021 19:46 IST | Created: 19-02-2021 19:46 IST
Why Japanese manga series Prison School would be renewed for Season 2?
Prison School Season 1 mainly focused on the problems and issues of five boys in a girl's institute. Image Credit: Facebook / Prison School

The Japanese animator, Tsutomu Mizushima's project Prison School dropped its finale in July 2015. Since then, the series fans are ardently waiting for Prison School Season 2. However, currently, there are no updates on the making of second season.

Is there any possibility of Prison School Season 2's renewal? Yes, it is possible. Firstly, Prison Break Season 1 didn't cover the whole stories written in the Japanese manga. Secondly, the majority of the global fans believe that creators can't drop the plan of making another season as the first season marked outstanding successful records in Japan and across the world.

The manga series, Prison School accumulated many positive reviews from the critics. The series was written and illustrated by Akira Hiramoto. Prison Break is one of two winners of the Best General Manga award alongside Gurazeni (Money Diamond) at the 37th Kodansha Manga Award.

Prison School Season 1 mainly focused on the problems and issues of five boys in a girl's institute. The strictest girl's academies in Tokyo had decided to admit boys at the institute.

Kiyoshi Fujino (voiced by Austin Tindle), a newly admitted candidate discovered that he and his four friends Takehito Morokuzu (Eric Vale), Shingo Wakamoto (Clifford Chapin), Jōji Nezu (Christopher Bevins), and Reiji Andō (Sonny Strait) are the only male students among 1000 girls in the institute.

They receive final warnings, as they were caught watching undressed girls in the school's bathing area. Prison School Season 2 may show the boys becoming comfortable and being adjusted to the decorum maintained by the institute. Earlier they were captured and arrested by Underground Student Council. They were given the last warning.

In Prison School 2, we may see Kiyoshi including his pals becoming comfortable with the rules and regulations and they gradually can get adjusted to it.

However, Prison School is not officially renewed for Season 2. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse for more updates on the Japanese manga series.

Also Read: Russian Doll Season 2's production can possibly start in March 2021

TRENDING

U.S. Senate panel to hold Feb 23 hearing on 'SolarWinds' hack

IDFC First Bank gets board nod for Rs 3,000 cr fund mop-up

Cloud Domains simplifies custom domain experience in Google Cloud

Audre Lorde: Google honors American poet, civil rights activist, feminist on 87th birthday

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Canada says COVID-19 variants are boosting threat of a spring resurgence

A longer-range Canadian forecast shows new variants of COVID-19 will increase the threat of a spring resurgence unless enhanced public health measures are maintained, health officials said on Friday.The comments were the latest from medical...

Germany pledges additional 1.5 bln euros for COVAX and WHO

Germany will contribute an additional 1.5 billion euros to support global COVID-19 vaccination efforts and other programmes to fight the pandemic, increasing its overall pledge to 2.1 billion euros, Finance Minister Olaf Scholz said on Frid...

Dutch curfew to remain in place pending Feb. 26 ruling - court

A night-time curfew in the Netherlands intended to slow the spread of coronavirus will remain in place for a least a week, after a high court decided on Friday it would rule on the measures legality only on Feb. 26.The decision gives some b...

Govt sanctions 134 food processing projects last yr despite pandemic: Teli

The Centre sanctioned 134 food processing projects across various states last year despite the COVID-19 pandemic and is committed to the growth of the sector, Union Minister Rameswar Teli said.Minister of State for Food Processing Industrie...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021