Left Menu

Angel Manuel Soto tapped to direct 'Blue Beetle', DC Films first Latino superhero movie

His powers come from a mysterious scarab that binds to Reyes spine and provides him with a powerful suit of blue alien armour that can also equip him with bespoke weapons and wings.Zev Foreman is attached to executive produce the film.

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 24-02-2021 16:57 IST | Created: 24-02-2021 16:37 IST
Angel Manuel Soto tapped to direct 'Blue Beetle', DC Films first Latino superhero movie

Filmmaker Angel Manuel Soto, best know for ''La Granja'' and ''Charm City Kings'', will direct ''Blue Beetle'' for Warner Bros' DC Films division.

The project is billed as the studio's first Latinx superhero movie on one of the oldest comic book superheroes, first appearing as a Fox Comics character in 1939 from creator Charles Wojtkowski.

According to Variety, Gareth Dunnet-Alcocer is penning the screenplay. The writer's credits include ''Miss Bala'' and an earlier draft of Luca Guadagnino's upcoming remake of ''Scarface''.

Soto's take will focus on the most recent version of Blue Beetle introduced in 2006 as a Mexican-American teenager named Jaime Reyes. His powers come from a mysterious scarab that binds to Reyes' spine and provides him with a powerful suit of blue alien armor that can also equip him with bespoke weapons and wings.

Zev Foreman is attached to executive produce the film. The makers are hoping to start production later this year.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Google Meet adds ability to end meeting for all at once

SolarWinds, Microsoft, FireEye, CrowdStrike defend actions in major hack -U.S. Senate hearing

S.Africa says J&J, Pfizer, Moderna vaccines those for "immediate use"

FACTBOX-Where Australia's landmark news content legislation stands

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Thailand says nears vaccine passport, hopes to welcome tourists in Q3

Thai authorities are preparing a plan to ease restrictions for travellers vaccinated against the coronavirus, senior officials said on Wednesday, as the country looks to revive a tourism industry battered by travel curbs.Measures for vaccin...

Ghana is first nation in world to receive COVAX vaccines

Ghana has become the first country in the world to receive vaccines acquired through the United Nations-backed COVAX initiative with a delivery of 600,000 doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine made by the Serum Institute of India.The vaccines, d...

UPDATE 1-Fortescue apologises for clearing land on Aboriginal sacred site

Australias Fortescue Metals Group has apologised to an Aboriginal group for clearing land on a heritage site while flouting a government condition for representatives of the community to be present when the damage took place.It is the weeks...

Eighteen suspects arrested for SASSA disability grant corruption

Eighteen suspects have been arrested in connection with South African Social Security Agency SASSA disability grant corruption in Khobo village outside Tzaneen, Limpopo.The number of suspects arrested follows the arrest of six more suspects...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021