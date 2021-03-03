Is Sweet Home Season 2 now in ‘developing process?’ Know in details!

Netflix's Sweet Home is one of the most popular Korean dramas that was released on December 18, 2020. The series recorded over 1.4 billion net views and fans are ardently waiting for Season 2.

Furthermore, Sweet Home left many unfinished endings for Season 2. But the creators are tight-lipped about the making of another season. Now the question arises if Netflix didn't renew the series for Season 2 yet, then why fans are so crazy to watch Sweet Home Season 2. Let's understand the reality behind it!

Advertisement

Sweet Home is a horror K-drama series based on the webtoon comic of the same name by Yongchan Hwang. Studio Dragon produces the series. The other popular projects of Studio Dragon are My Holo Love, Love Alarm, Arthdal Chronicles, and Crash Landing on You.

After the third day of apocalyptic horror, Sweet Home's release, it ranked top in eight regions and was within the top 10 in 42 regions. It also ranked the first position in South Korea, Malaysia, Philippines, Qatar, Singapore, Taiwan, Thailand, and Vietnam.

Despite having all positive reviews, there is no renewal announcement on Sweet Home Season 2. Netflix take times to renew a show, which means we have to wait for more period to get the favorite South Korean show.

If sources are to be believed, the production for Sweet Home Season 2 is now in its "developing process," and the series may air in early 2022.

In terms of cliffhangers to be cleared in Sweet Home Season 2, the first season left many questions to solve. For instance, Sang-Wook was seeing death in the pool. What will happen to him?

Whether Lee Eun-hyuk is dead or alive as he was seen buried under the rubble of the apartment block. Will the military save the remaining residents from turning into monsters?

For the new viewers who missed Sweet Home Season 1, the story starts with a high school student, Cha Hyun-soo shifted to a new apartment 1410 in Green Home after the death of his family in a car accident.

His life was disrupted after he shifted to the new apartment. There he found a human turning into a dreadful monster. The other residents and Cha Hyun-soo are trying to survive.

However, if Netflix decides to renew the spine-chilling South Korean drama series Sweet Home for Season 2, most of the cast members would return to the show with some new faces.

Netflix has not announced Sweet Home Season 2 yet. Stay tuned to get more updates on the South Korean drama series.

Also Read: Cobra Kai Season 4 gets newcomers, filming already started, know more in details!