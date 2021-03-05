Left Menu

Peaky Blinders Season 6 can focus on Tommy's enmity with multiple enemies

Updated: 05-03-2021 12:36 IST | Created: 05-03-2021 12:36 IST
Peaky Blinders Season 6 can focus on Tommy's enmity with multiple enemies
Peaky Blinders Season 6 is expected to see the returning of all major players, at least the characters who are still alive. Image Credit: Facebook / Peaky Blinders

Peaky Blinders is confirmed to come back soon with Season 6. The disappointing fact is that the upcoming season will mark end to the franchise. The final season of Peaky Blinders is finally on its way.

The filming for Peaky Blinders Season 6 is underway. Linda Shelby (Kate Phillips) will be back in Peaky Blinders Season 6's filming, following her shooting by Polly (Helen McCrory) in revenge for her attempt to kill Arthur (Paul Anderson).

Some pictures from Peaky Blinder Season 6's filming set were revealed by The Sun recently. Those reveal a face from Arthur Shelby's (Paul Anderson) past will return. Linda Shelby was last seen in the series when she left her husband after being shot by Polly in Season 5.

If sources are to be believed, the upcoming Peaky Blinders Season 6 will focus on Tommy's enmity with multiple enemies he has grown over the years. The viewers were astonished seeing when his plot to kill Oswald Mosley backfired horrifically and led to the demise of some of his closest allies. Now the viewers want to know the name of the character who betrayed him.

Someone close to the gangster betrayed the Shelby brother. The family members such as Ada Thorne are under suspicion. Even Jewish gang leader Alfie Solomons is in the list of suspected characters.

Peaky Blinders Season 6 is expected to see the returning of all major players, at least the characters who are still alive. Boardwalk Empire-actor Stephen Graham has been confirmed to join the cast of upcoming season. The name of his character is yet to be revealed.

The popular actor Finn Cole shared his thoughts on how Polly's divided loyalties will factor into the upcoming episodes of Peaky Blinders Season 6. The actor said in a recent discussion with Digital Spy.

"Well, she might have a decision to make between the two of them. I mean, it's tough. What impact could that have on the family? It's so hard to talk about these types of things, even with my mates and family and my brother, Joe, still," Finn Cole opined.

Peaky Blinders Season 6 doesn't have an official release date. Stay with Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the television series.

