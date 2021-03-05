Edie Falco to play Hillary Clinton in 'Impeachment: American Crime Story'
''The Sopranos'' actor Edie Falco has been roped in to play Hillary Clinton in Ryan Murphy's ''Impeachment: American Crime Story'', a limited series about the Bill Clinton-Monica Lewinsky sex scandal.
According to Deadline, Richard Shepard will direct and executive produce the third season of the FX series. It based on Jeffrey Toobin’s book ''A Vast Conspiracy: The Real Story of the Sex Scandal That Nearly Brought Down a President.'' The drama features Beanie Feldstein as Lewinsky, Clive Owen as Clinton, Annaleigh Ashford as Paula Jones, Sarah Paulson as Linda Tripp and Billy Eichner as journalist Matt Drudge. Sarah Burgess is writing the season and will serve as executive producer with Murphy, Nina Jacobson, Brad Simpson, Brad Falchuk, Larry Karaszewski, Scott Alexander, Alexis Martin Woodall, and Paulson. Lewinsky, Feldstein, Henrietta Conrad and Jemima Khan are producing.
The series is produced by 20th Television, FX and Ryan Murphy Productions.
