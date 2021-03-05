Why Mindhunter needs long hiatus before Season 3’s creation, know more in details!

Mindhunter Season 3 is always on the list of top demanding Netflix series. Since Season 2 aired its finale in August 2019, the series lovers are passionately waiting for the third season.

Mindhunter Season 3 was put on an 'indefinite hold' earlier this year. The renewal for third season is yet to be done. However, the series enthusiasts are disappointed after learning that Season 3 may not return. In a recent conversation with Vulture, the executive producer, David Fincher revealed the real reason behind it.

Advertisement

Mindhunter Season 3's production was earlier said to be badly affected in the wake of the Coronavirus pandemic. Now David Fincher recently shared varied reasons for indefinitely holding the series.

"Not year in and year out, but … probably six or seven months a year … Mindhunter was a lot for me," David Fincher said to Vulture.

"Listen, for the viewership that it had, it was a very expensive show. We talked about, 'Finish Mank and then see how you feel,' but I honestly don't think we're going to be able to do it for less than I did season two. And on some level, you have to be realistic — dollars have to equal eyeballs," Fincher opined.

He said during a conversation with Variety that he had no plans to revive Mindhunter for Season 3. He clarified saying the limited budget is one reason for indefinitely holding it. "I don't know if it makes sense to continue. It was a costly display. It had an extremely enthusiastic audience, but we never got the numbers that justified the cost."

However, the creators have not dropped the curtain for Mindhunter Season 3 permanently. The long break will reignite fans and creators' enthusiasm for the third season.

Whenever Mindhunter returns for Season 3, it will bring back the original cast such as Jonathan Groff as Holden Ford, Holt McCallany as Bill Tench and Anna Torv as Wendy Carr. Other members include Stacey Roca as Invoice's spouse Nancy Tench, Joe Tuttle as Greg Smith and Michael Cerveris as Ted Gunn. Fans are also likely to see some new faces in third season.

Mindhunter is yet to be renewed for Season 3. Stay with Devdiscourse to get more updates on Netflix series.