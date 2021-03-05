Left Menu

Women wanted: Abbey Road Studios tackle industry imbalance

Reuters | Updated: 05-03-2021 23:28 IST | Created: 05-03-2021 23:28 IST
Women wanted: Abbey Road Studios tackle industry imbalance

Abbey Road Studios is opening its doors to women, hoping to inspire future generations of female artists, producers and engineers with a week-long festival of workshops.

The famed London recording studios launched its "Equalise" programme on International Women's Day 2020. This year's edition is online, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, with participants offered classes on technical know-how, interactions with other music makers and guidance from industry leaders virtually. "Five percent of music producers and engineers are women, which is abominably low," Abbey Road Studios' managing director, Isabel Garvey, told Reuters in the venue's Studio Three, where Pink Floyd's "The Dark Side of the Moon" and Amy Winehouse's final tracks were recorded.

"This programme that we're running is shining a light on all of those characters behind the scenes and helping young women understand the opportunities." The programme, which opened on March 1 and runs through International Women's Day on March 8, features live masterclasses with leading female music industry figures and panel discussions with rising talent.

"It's really important to have women doing production so younger women can aspire to be and see that you can achieve and do well in this side of the industry," said Melle Brown, a music producer, DJ and radio host from London. Garvey, 45, has been at the helm of the world's oldest recording studio since 2014. Following what she describes as a "deep, dark history in finance", she carved herself a career in music, rising to senior roles at major music labels.

"My entry into the music industry was quite serendipitous in that it was quite a random start in the industry," she said. "I joined ... when digital was 1 or 2% of the business ... Today we are over 65% digital ... Living that transition was very interesting. It kind of created new roles with no preconception of who needed to be in those roles."

The "Equalise" programme also features one-to-one mentoring sessions. "It never happened to me in my career to have a team of just females in the room: artists, producer, musician, songwriter," Marta Di Nozzi, a senior runner at Abbey Road Studios, said of one festival session on making new music.

"It felt awesome and it's for sure something I would love to do again."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UK shares fall as higher bond yields weigh

EXCLUSIVE-Oxford study indicates AstraZeneca effective against Brazil variant, source says

Cinemark won’t be playing Raya and the Last Dragon, movie set to premiere on Mar 5

EU court orders Britain to fix air pollution, in first post-Brexit ruling

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

Videos

Latest News

White House says Biden to sign women's economic equity executive orders on Monday

U.S. President Joe Biden will sign two executive orders on Monday related to womens economic equity, White House press secretary Jen Psaki said on Friday.Psaki, speaking during the daily press briefing, did not elaborate on the executive or...

WHO warns against relaxing pandemic fight, worries about Brazil

The arrival of COVID-19 vaccines should not tempt countries to relax efforts to fight the coronavirus pandemic, top World Health Organization officials said on Friday, citing concern that Brazils epidemic could spread to other countries.We ...

WRAPUP 4-U.S. labor market roars back; road to full recovery remains very long

The U.S. economy created more jobs than expected in February as falling new COVID-19 infections and additional pandemic relief money from the government boosted hiring at restaurants and other services businesses, firmly putting the labor m...

HBC to launch Saks Fifth Avenue's online business as separate entity

HBC, the owner of Saks Fifth Avenue, said on Friday it would launch the luxury department stores e-commerce segment as a separate business following a 500 million infusion from U.S. private equity firm Insight Partners in the online busines...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021