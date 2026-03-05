Left Menu

India Finance & Innovation Forum 2026: Accelerating Towards a Digital-First Financial Future

The India Finance & Innovation Forum 2026 aims to reshape the nation's financial landscape with i-exceed Technology Solutions as a key player. The forum focuses on financial inclusion, cooperative banking modernization, and AI-native financial institutions, aligned with India's Viksit Bharat 2047 roadmap, promoting inclusive growth and transformation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 05-03-2026 12:48 IST | Created: 05-03-2026 12:48 IST
Mumbai is set to host the India Finance & Innovation Forum (IFIF) 2026 from March 16-18 at the World Trade Centre, with i-exceed Technology Solutions as a Principal Partner. Classed as a pivotal moment for India's financial sector, the forum seeks to advance financial inclusion, cooperative banking modernization, and AI-driven advancements in line with Viksit Bharat 2047.

The forum, supported by prominent governmental agencies and industry leaders, will see stakeholders discussing secure, intelligent, and scalable digital banking infrastructure to expand access and resilience. Ecosystem collaboration is emphasized as crucial for India's digital transformation, with cooperative banks and fintech innovators playing key roles in achieving this goal.

Discussions will be organized around three tracks: 'Finance as a Force of Good,' 'Enabling Wealth Creation,' and 'Future of Finance,' all exploring paths to a resilient, inclusive financial system by 2047. Key focus areas include supportive mechanisms for MSMEs and rural entrepreneurs and redefining banking operations with AI-led efficiency and trust.

(With inputs from agencies.)

