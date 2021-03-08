Sex Education Season 3 updates: cast, plot, what we know further

The streaming giant Netflix had already renewed the comedy drama Sex Education for Season 3. The production team started working on the upcoming season in September 2021.

It is rumored that Sex Education Season 3 would release this summer but since the Coronavirus outbreak impacted the production work and the filming has started at the end of 2021, we can assume that the release of the sex comedy drama could be delayed further.

Sex Education Season 3 is expected to resolve the cliffhangers left in Season 2. For instance, the last season revealed the unexpected pregnancy of Jean Milburn. Jean was shocked by the news. Viewers are eager to know if Jean Milburn will terminate her pregnancy at this age.

In a teaser for Sex Education Season 3, Gillian Anderson shared the pregnancy news of Jean Milburn and said Jean is "trying to negotiate how to deal with that in relation to Jakob and also Otis."

Sex Education Season 3 will also focus on Otis. Asa Butterfield stated that Season 3 would show a time jump.

"There's a bit of a time-jump since the season two cliffhanger," said Asa Butterfield. "Otis is back at school but he's got different things on his plate. He's grown up a bit and become slightly more sassy," he added.

"It's been fun to portray his newfound charisma. Don't worry, though, he's still tragically awkward too…. We got snapped by paparazzi while filming and people have been freaking out about Otis having a mustache," continued Asa Butterfield.

Asa Butterfield also hinted that Season 3 of Sex Education would be quite different from the previous seasons. He defined the scenic beauty. He said "We usually shoot in the summer and then obviously this year those got pushed so we've been shooting through autumn and winter. So, I quite like the fact it's going to have a different tone. It's always been very beautiful and sunny and now we've got more browns and reds of autumn. It's a bit greyer, everyone has got jackets on."

Netflix confirmed Sex Education Season 3 cast names and they are as follows.

Asa Butterfield (will play Otis Milburn)

Emma Mackey ( Maeve Wiley)

Gillian Anderson (Dr Jean Milburn)

Ncuti Gatwa ( Eric Effiong)

Aimee Lou Wood ( Aimee Gibbs)

Connor Swindells (Adam Groff)

Kedar Williams-Stirling (Jackson Marchetti)

Patricia Allison ( Ola Nyman)

Tanya Reynolds (Lily Iglehart)

Alistair Petrie (Michale Groff)

Jemima Kirke (Headmistress Hope)

Dua Saleh (non-binary student Cal)

Jason Isaacs (Peter Groff)

Conor Donovan (Quentin)

There's no official release date of Sex Education Season 3 as yet. But we'll keep you updated on that. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get latest updates on the Netflix series.