Na In Woo replaces Ji Soo as On Dal in River Where the Moon Rises

Devdiscourse News Desk | Seoul | Updated: 09-03-2021 13:24 IST | Created: 09-03-2021 13:23 IST
Na In Woo replaces Ji Soo as On Dal in River Where the Moon Rises
Ji Soo admitted the charges against him and wrote an apology letter for his fans. Image Credit: Instagram/Ji Soo

The on-going South Korean TV series River Where the Moon Rises started premiering on KBS2 on February 15, 2021. Till now the K-drama has released a total of six episodes over three weeks. Meanwhile, the release dates of the next two episodes have been delayed as a result of Ji Soo's bullying scandal, leading to the actor's removal from the show. The seventh and eight episodes were scheduled for release on March 8 and March 9 respectively.

Earlier, KBS2 introduced Na In Woo in the role of On Dal, replacing Ji Soo who was allegedly involved in bullying and sexual harassment.

Ji Soo admitted the charges against him and wrote an apology letter for his fans. Following that, Ji Soo was removed from River Where the Moon Rises and the shooting stopped.

Ji Soo was replaced by the 'Mr. Queen' star Na In Woo. KBS posted Na In Woo's picture to their official Instagram page.

"" data-instgrm-permalink="https://www.instagram.com/p/CMJQ5LXDtbn/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading" data-instgrm-version="13">

Na In Woo has confirmed that he'll play the role of On Dal in the series River Where the Moon Rises. Meanwhile, KBS has announced that Na In Woo will be seen in episode 9 of the Korean series. KBS shared an official statement of Ji Soo's removal.

The statement read as follows:

"First of all, we are apologetic for causing concern to viewers due to the school violence controversy of actor Ji Soo who is starring in KBS's Monday-Tuesday drama "River Where the Moon Rises." We also extend words of sincere consolation to the victims.

KBS has decided the following:

The reruns starring actor Ji Soo scheduled for this weekend will not be broadcast

The upcoming episodes 7 and 8 will be broadcast with scenes featuring actor Ji Soo removed as much as possible

Starting from episode 9, the footage will be replaced with newly filmed footage starring a different actor in his place

With deep awareness of this situation's severity, KBS considered all potential measures including the entire cancellation of "River Where the Moon Rises" broadcasts. However, if we cancel all upcoming broadcasts, there was inevitable concern about causing disappointment to viewers who have loved "River Where the Moon Rises" for leaving it as an incomplete drama. In addition, we had to consider the harm that would be caused to many people who have positively contributed including staff members, actors, and the production company.

We ask for the generous understanding of viewers and for continuous interest towards "River Where the Moon Rises."

