Left Menu

'Blinding Lights': The Weeknd's song becomes first track to smash full year in Billboard Top 10

The Weeknd's 'Blinding Lights', on Tuesday (local time) has become the first song to spend a whole year in the Billboard top 10 list.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 09-03-2021 22:47 IST | Created: 09-03-2021 22:46 IST
'Blinding Lights': The Weeknd's song becomes first track to smash full year in Billboard Top 10
The Weeknd in a still from 'Blinding Lights' (Image Source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

The Weeknd's 'Blinding Lights', on Tuesday (local time) has become the first song to spend a whole year in the Billboard top 10 list. According to Variety, the song which was released in November 2019 has been smashing records since it got on floors and has dwarfed the previous record of The Weeknd's labelmate Post Malone's 'Circles', which hung in for 39 weeks in Billboard's top 10 list.

'Blinding Lights' also holds the record for the longest a song has spent in the Top 5, with 43 total weeks and was also named Variety's Hitmakers Record of the Year for 2020. After all the powerful accolades, the news comes as a surprise for The Weekend's fans that the singer has not been nominated for any of the 2021 Grammy Awards.

However, being on a positive note, The Weeknd told Variety last year the song's initial success gave him the validation he needed to push ahead with the adventurous songs on his latest album, 'After Hours', which was released in March, several months after 'Blinding Lights' dropped. However, in an early indication of the melody's life span, it didn't top the Alpha Data outlines until April.

"At first I felt like I went overboard with ambition. I'm ambitious, but I thought maybe it was too much. But it wasn't until people liked 'Blinding Lights" that I was like, 'This is so not what now is, and people loved it anyway,'" The Weeknd said. The Weeknd also looked back at his unprecedented year and expressed his joy on the fact that even though 'Blinding Lights' soundtracked some harrowing times, it came as a symbol of strength and triumphing over adversity. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Sex Education Season 3 updates: cast, plot, what we know further

Honor Band 6 vs Mi Band 6 India launch: Which one will arrive first?

Money Heist Season 5 updates: Miguel Herrán posts photo of Rio wearing iconic robber’s dress

Hong Kong's Hang Seng index drops nearly 2% on tech rout

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Turkey logs 13,755 coronavirus cases, highest since Jan. 6

Turkey recorded 13,755 new cases of coronavirus on Tuesday, Health Ministry data showed, the highest level since Jan. 6, more than week after President Tayyip Erdogan announced an easing of measures to curb the pandemic.The total number of ...

Armenian opposition blockades parliament

Thousands of opposition supporters blockaded the Armenian parliament building on Tuesday to press a demand for the countrys prime minister to step down.Nikol Pashinyan has rejected the oppositions demands to resign over a November peace dea...

French coronavirus patients in intensive care highest since end November

The number of people in intensive care in France who have COVID-19 is at the highest level since the end of November, health officials said on Tuesday as new infections rose slightly to 23,302 from 22,857 a week ago.The new cases pushed the...

UK regulator launches probe over Piers Morgan's Meghan comments

Britains media regulator has launched a probe into Mondays episode of Good Morning Britain after receiving complaints about comments made by presenter Piers Morgan in the wake of Prince Harry and his wife Meghans interview with Oprah Winfre...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021