Left Menu

Zayn Malik speaks out against Grammys, says they are rigged

Singer-songwriter Zayn Malik recently shared his thoughts on the 2021 Grammy Awards and spoke out against the Recording Academy, four months after the nominations were announced.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 10-03-2021 15:12 IST | Created: 10-03-2021 15:12 IST
Zayn Malik speaks out against Grammys, says they are rigged
Zayn Malik. Image Credit: ANI

Singer-songwriter Zayn Malik recently shared his thoughts on the 2021 Grammy Awards and spoke out against the Recording Academy, four months after the nominations were announced. The 'Pillowtalk' singer took to his Twitter handle and shared a scathing tweet that read, "F--k the grammys and everyone associated. Unless you shake hands and send gifts, there's no nomination considerations. Next year I'll send you a basket of confectionary."

As evident from the tweet, the 'One Direction' alum was not nominated this year for a Grammy. He never received a nomination from the prestigious awards ceremony since going solo in 2015, despite consistently releasing music nearly every year. Zayn's fans took note and poured in support for him on social media. One Twitter user wrote,"'Pillowtalk' was the biggest and most-streamed debut in 2016, Mind Of Mine was one of the biggest records in 2016."

He continued, "'I Don't Wanna Live Forever' was the most streamed song in 2017, 'Dusk Till Dawn' was #1 on charts for weeks in 2018. Yet ZERO nominations for Zayn. rigged system." Another user added, "no shade to Taylor Swift, but the fact that the Grammys nominated 'I Don't Wanna Live Forever' for best written song & EXCLUDED zayn for no reason SCREAMS racism, even tho he wrote MOST of the song."

Hours after posting the initial tweet, the singer followed up with a second one, and wrote, "My tweet was not personal or about eligibility but was about the need for inclusion and the lack of transparency of the nomination process and the space that creates and allows favoritism, racism, and networking politics to influence the voting process." As per E! News, Zayn is not alone in speaking out against this year's Grammy nominations. When the nominations were announced earlier, The Weeknd was one of the first artists to share that he felt snubbed by The Recording Academy. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

New cast members join Stranger Things Season 4. What we know further

Hang Seng ends higher as Shanghai shares slump to brink of correction

Intel partners with Microsoft on DARPA program to advance FHE technology

US STOCKS-Nasdaq set to bounce back as tech stocks gain ground

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Tel Aviv's Jewish museum reopens after $100 million upgrade

From Queen Salome to the late RBG, from Moses to Sandy Koufax, Tel Avivs newly revamped Museum of the Jewish People attempts the ambitious undertaking of bringing almost 3,000 years of Jewish history and tradition under a single roof. The m...

MIM MP calls for building four hospitals instead of a memorial

AIMIM MP Imtiaz Jaleel on Wednesday urged the Maharashtra government to construct four hospitals in as many divisions across the state instead of spending Rs 400 crore on a proposed memorial.He said four hospitals worth Rs 100 crore each sh...

Tirath Singh Rawat sworn in as new chief minister of Uttarakhand.

Tirath Singh Rawat sworn in as new chief minister of Uttarakhand....

Govt approves creation of PM Swasthya Suraksha Nidhi as single non-lapsable reserve fund for health

New Delhi, Mar 10 PTI The Union Cabinet has approved the Pradhan Mantri Swasthya Suraksha Nidhi PMSSN as a single non-lapsable reserve fund for share of health from the proceeds of health and education cess levied under Finance Act, 2007, a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021