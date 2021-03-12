Left Menu

One Piece Chapter 1007 release on Sunday, Marco vs Perospero, Kaidou's hybrid form

Updated: 12-03-2021 16:38 IST
One Piece Chapter 1007 will portray the Skull Dome's roof's events. Image Credit: Facebook / One Piece

The release of One Piece Chapter 1007 is round the corner. The manga enthusiasts are quite excited after learning that this chapter will be out this Sunday. Read further to know more on it.

One Piece Chapter 1007 has already been sent for publishing and translation. The Japanese and Korean are almost out and the manga lovers are ardently waiting for Sunday.

One Piece Chapter 1007 will portray the Skull Dome's roof's events. The manga lovers will see Kaidou's hybrid form after it was teased in the previous chapter. There s a chance that Big Mom would also showcase another terrifying power-up in the upcoming chapter of the manga.

On the other hand, the upcoming One Piece Chapter 1007 is likely to show Chopper finally finished with the Ice Oni plague antidote just in time before Hyougorou gets killed by his subordinate, IBT noted.

The battle between Marco and Perospero will also take place in One Piece Chapter 1007. The manga aficionados will be quite happy to see Sanji finally reaching the location of the group he chose to assist.

It might be possible in One Piece Chapter 1007 that the mystery character is either Shanks or someone from Roger's crew, Shimtsuki Koushiro or someone with Shimotsuki heritage, Monkey D. Dragon as he went to Shimotsuki Village to gather supplies for his ship.

One Piece Chapter 1007 is expected to be out on Sunday, March 14. You can read the released chapters on VIZ media, MangaPlus and Shonen Jump's official websites and platforms. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the Japanese manga releases.

