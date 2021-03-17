Left Menu

Prison School Season 2 including other seasons can be based on 200 chapters left

Devdiscourse News Desk | Tokyo | Updated: 17-03-2021 12:39 IST | Created: 17-03-2021 12:39 IST
Prison School ended with several cliffhangers and the anime lovers are ardently waiting to know the answers to the unfinished endings. Image Credit: Facebook / Prison School

One of the most anticipated Japanese anime series Prison School Season 2 is yet to get greenlight. The producer of the debut installment, J.C. Staff Studio is tight-lipped about the renewal of the series, whereas, the enthusiasts keep on searching updating news on the second installment of this anime Japanese series.

Prison School Season 2's development updates are yet to be provided. The first installment was aired from October to December 2015. Over 13 million copies had been sold as of March 2018. The anime already accumulated many positive critical reviews.

The first season mainly focused on the problems and issues of five boys in a girl's school. The strictest girl's academies in Tokyo had decided to admit boys into their system. Kiyoshi Fujino, a newly admitted boy, discovered that he and his four friends Takehito Morokuzu, Shingo Wakamoto, Jōji Nezu, and Reiji Andō are the only male students among 1000 girls in the institute.

They receive a final warning as they were caught doing voyeurism in the school's bathing area. Prison School Season 2 may show how the boys adjusting them to the decorum maintained by the institute. The official synopsis for Season 2 is not revealed yet.

The creators took the first nine volumes to develop the debut season of Prison School. But the manga writer Akira Hiramoto's comic book consists of 28 volumes with 277 chapters. So, the director Tsutomu Mizushima has almost 200 chapters left for Prison School Season 2 or more seasons.

If the creators return with Prison School Season 2, we will surely meet the characters Kiyoshi Fujino, Takehito Morokuzu, Takehito Morokuzu, Shingo Wakamoto, Joji Nezu, and Reiji Ando that were voiced by Taishi Nakagawa, Tokio Emoto, Masato Yano, Daiki Miyagi, and Galigali Galixon respectively.

Currently, there is no confirmation on Prison School Season 2's development. Keep reading Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the Japanese manga series.

