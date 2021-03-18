Updates on The Midnight Gospel Season 2’s renewal, know series creator’s opinion on its making

The Midnight Gospel is a Netflix Original adult-animated series created by Adventure Time creator Pendleton Ward and comedian Duncan Trussell. The huge demand for The Midnight Gospel Season 2 has increased after the remarkable success of Season 1.

The forthcoming Midnight Gospel Season 2 will focus more into birth, death, rebirth, transfiguration etc. It will reportedly take fans into a deep cosmic journey and produce more importance to psychedelic journey.

The Midnight Gospel ended with police catching Clancy for his legal activities. When a police officer fired his gun on Clancy's pet Charlotte, it absorbed the bullet and pushed them both into the simulator. Reality seemingly warped in on itself, until Clancy awoke to see a giant convoy of buses in front of him.

Boarding the bus, Clancy was reunited with all the weird and wonderful people that had featured in his space casts. Clancy in that moment asked if he was dead, only to be told to "just be here now."

The series creator Duncan Trussell, earlier said he is hopeful for the renewal and he wants to renew The Midnight Gospel for Season 2.

"If you have any kind of magical powers, or even better, some connection to Netflix, give us a second season! Please, I want to make more. There's so many more stories to tell about The Chromatic Ribbon," said the creator in a conversation with Deadline.

If The Midnight Gospel Season 2 happens, almost all the cast may return from the previous season including Duncan Trussell (as Clancy Gilroy), Phil Hendrie (Universe Simulator), Christiana P (Bobua), Maria Bamford (Butt Demon), Steve Little (Captain Byrce), Dong Lussenhop (Daniel Hoops), Joey 'Coco' Diaz (Chuck Charles), Stephen Root (Bill Taft), and Johnny Pemberton (Cornelius).

Everyone's favorite adult animated web TV series, The Midnight Gospel is likely to get a renewal for Season 2 from Netflix soon. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the animated web TV series.

