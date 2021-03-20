Violet Evergarden Season 2 updates: Will it continue with story sequence?

Since Violet Evergarden made its debut in 2018, fans are waiting for Violet Evergarden Season 2. Season 1 was highly appreciated by global audiences. To clear your confusion, Devdiscourse talks on Violet Evergarden anime series that dropped its finale two years back.

The 13 episode series of Violet Evergarden is an adaptation by Kyoto Animation. The Japanese light novel was written by Kana Akatsuki and illustrated by Akiko Takase. The novel series was produced by Shinichiro Hatta, Shinichi Nakamura, Kazusa Umeda, and Shigeru Saito.

Advertisement

There are two more movies of the same franchise – Eternity and the Auto Memory Doll and Violet Evergarden: The Movie, which was released in 2019 and 2020 respectively.

Getting back to Violet Evergarden Season 2, we all know the story of the first Season left with many unfinished ending. The fans are enthusiastically waiting over 2.5 years for the next season which is yet to be renewed. Unfortunately, the production seems to take more time for Japan's tough combat battle against the deadly coronavirus pandemic. But it seems production will surely be back for Season 2 and will show the sequence of the story.

If we believe multiple sourcess, the series developers are in talks to work on Violet Evergarden Season 2. Kyoto Animation is working on the project and the scripts. The second season may drop by the end of 2021 or at the beginning of 2022.

The first season left many cliffhangers. For instance – what happens to Major Gilbert? Is he truly dead? Will Violet relate to Major Gilber's last word? Fans are eagerly waiting to get these answers in Violet Evergarden Season 2. Some of the series lovers are expecting Major Gilbert to be seen in Season 2 through flashbacks as he was executed in Season 1.

The official synopsis of Violet Evergarden is:

"The story revolves around Auto Memory Dolls (自動手記人形, Jidō Shuki Ningyō): people initially employed by a scientist named Dr. Orland to assist his blind wife Mollie in writing her novels, and later hired by other people who needed their services. In the present time, the term refers to the industry of writing for others. The story follows Violet Evergarden's journey of reintegrating back into society after the war is over and her search for her life's purpose now that she is no longer a soldier in order to understand the last words her mentor and guardian, Major Gilbert, had told her: 'I love you'."

The major casts who may return to voice the character of Violet Evergarden Season 2 are Yui Ishikawa as Violet, Daisuke Namikawa as Gilbert Boganwilia, Kyle McCarley as Claudia, Minor Chihara as Erica. The other casts possibly will include Reba Buhar as Catalia, Takua Ingi, etc.

The creators haven't dropped the ideas for making Violet Evergarden Season 2 yet. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the Japanese novel series, manga and anime series.

Also Read: Updates on The Midnight Gospel Season 2's renewal, know series creator's opinion on its making