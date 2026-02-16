Governors' Abrupt Speeches: A Growing Trend in State Assemblies

In an unexpected turn, Himachal Pradesh Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla cut short his traditional address at the Assembly, speaking for just over two minutes at the Budget Session's onset.

The governor skipped significant portions he described as 'comments on a constitutional institution,' reflecting ongoing tensions across India between governors and non-BJP state governments.

The omitted sections reportedly addressed the halting of revenue deficit grants, crucial for hill states' economies. Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu labeled the governor's action as 'not an exception,' emphasising the detrimental impact on states with limited revenue generation capabilities.

(With inputs from agencies.)