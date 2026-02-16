Governors' Abrupt Speeches: A Growing Trend in State Assemblies
Himachal Pradesh Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla delivered an unusually brief address at the state Assembly's Budget Session, skipping controversial sections. This follows similar resistance from governors in other states regarding content critical of constitutional institutions. The incident raises concerns over the discontinuation of central financial grants for hill states like Himachal Pradesh.
- Country:
- India
In an unexpected turn, Himachal Pradesh Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla cut short his traditional address at the Assembly, speaking for just over two minutes at the Budget Session's onset.
The governor skipped significant portions he described as 'comments on a constitutional institution,' reflecting ongoing tensions across India between governors and non-BJP state governments.
The omitted sections reportedly addressed the halting of revenue deficit grants, crucial for hill states' economies. Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu labeled the governor's action as 'not an exception,' emphasising the detrimental impact on states with limited revenue generation capabilities.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Political Tensions Rise as Bhupen Borah Considers Resignation Withdrawal Amidst BJP Invitation
Tensions Rise Amid Political Clashes in Pune
Tensions Flare: Cross-Offences Registered After BJP-Congress Clash in Pune
IndiGo Extends Flight Cancellations Amid Rising Tensions
Tensions Rise Amid U.S.-Iran Nuclear Dispute Talks