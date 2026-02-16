Left Menu

Governors' Abrupt Speeches: A Growing Trend in State Assemblies

Himachal Pradesh Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla delivered an unusually brief address at the state Assembly's Budget Session, skipping controversial sections. This follows similar resistance from governors in other states regarding content critical of constitutional institutions. The incident raises concerns over the discontinuation of central financial grants for hill states like Himachal Pradesh.

In an unexpected turn, Himachal Pradesh Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla cut short his traditional address at the Assembly, speaking for just over two minutes at the Budget Session's onset.

The governor skipped significant portions he described as 'comments on a constitutional institution,' reflecting ongoing tensions across India between governors and non-BJP state governments.

The omitted sections reportedly addressed the halting of revenue deficit grants, crucial for hill states' economies. Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu labeled the governor's action as 'not an exception,' emphasising the detrimental impact on states with limited revenue generation capabilities.

