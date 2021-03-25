Stranger Things Season 4: Creators sign new projects with Netflix, what more we know

Netflix has renewed the science fiction horror series Stranger Things for Season 4. The fourth season is currently under production and the enthusiasts are eagerly waiting to see the hit series. Recently, there are few changes that are made with the upcoming series. The creators have signed new projects with Netflix. Will it slow down the production of Stranger Things Season 4? Read on to get the details.

Netflix has released new photos and updates of the series. According to the leaked photos Stranger Things Season 4 could have some new cast members, including "A Nightmare on Elm Street" actor Robert Englund and "Game of Thrones" actor Tom Wlaschiha.

In Season 3 we saw The Byers used to live in Hawkins, Indiana. The season ended with Byers' family and Eleven shifting their location. Therefore Season 4 will take place far from Hawkins.

On the other hand, according to The Hollywood Reporter, the writer and executive producer for Stranger Things, Curtis Gwinn will act as a writer and the showrunner of The Talisman (1984 fantasy novel by American writers Stephen King and Peter Straub). Furthermore, Stranger Things creators Matt and Ross Duffer will join hands with Steven Spielberg to produce a series based on The Talisman.

We do not have any information about the release date, but Season 4 is expected to drop anytime in 2021. Fans would be happy to learn that the Stranger Things Season 4 would come with full of mystery, which was not shown in early seasons. Recently, actor Finn Wolfhard who played as Mike Wheeler said that Stranger Things season 4 is "the darkest season there's ever been."

The Season 4 of Stranger Things would go deeper into the character of Jim Hopper (played by David Harbour), the chief of Hawkins Police Department.

Lastly, Fans would be glad to hear that Stranger Things Season 4 won't be the last season of the series as said by Duffer Brothers. There's no official release date for Stranger Things Season 4. Devdiscourse will continue to provide updates on the television series.

