Disney pushes release dates for Free Guy, Marvel's Shang-Chi & more films, see complete list here

Disney pushes release dates for Free Guy, Marvel's Shang-Chi & more films, see complete list hereDevdiscourse News Desk | New York | Updated: 26-03-2021 00:04 IST | Created: 26-03-2021 00:04 IST
The past few months have seen many production companies holding up their theatrical releases due to the COVID-19 pandemic. While movie fiends still found a way to watch their favorite films on VOD, there's nothing like enjoying a blockbuster on the big screen. In another blow to their wish for returning to theatres, several movies scheduled for release in this summer have been pushed back to a later date.
Disney has delayed many films, including Marvel's Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, Ryan Reynolds' Free Guy and The King's Man prequel. Here is a rundown of the rescheduled films, along with their new release dates.
A Quiet Place Part II
Old date: March 20, 2020New date: May 31, 2021
Fast & Furious 9
Old date: May 22 New date: June 25, 2021
Candyman
Old date: June 12, 2020New date: Aug. 27, 2021
Antlers
Old date: April 17, 2020New date: October 29, 2021
Mission: Impossible 7
Old date: July 23, 2021New date: Nov. 19, 2021
Mission: Impossible 8
Old date: Aug. 5, 2022New date: Nov. 4, 2022
Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings
Old date: Feb. 12, 2021New date: Sept. 3, 2021
Avatar 2
Old date: Dec. 17, 2021New date: Dec. 16, 2022
Avatar 3
Old date: Dec. 22, 2023New date: Dec. 20, 2024
Avatar 4
Old date: Dec. 19, 2025New date: Dec. 18, 2026
Avatar 5
Old date: Dec. 17, 2027New date: Dec. 22, 2028
Godzilla vs. Kong
Old date: Nov. 20, 2020New date: May 31, 2021
The Batman
Old date: Oct. 1, 2021New date: March 4, 2022
Bios
Old date: Oct. 2, 2020New date: April 16, 2021
Cinderella
Old date: Feb. 5, 2021New date: July 16, 2021
Bob's Burgers
Old date: July 17, 2020New date: April 9, 2021
Coming 2 America
Old date: Aug. 7, 2020New date: March 5, 2021
Captain Marvel 2
Old date: July 8, 2022New date: Nov. 11, 2022
Clifford the Big Red Dog
Old date: November 13, 2020New date: November 5, 2021
The Conjuring 3
Old date: Sept. 11, 2020New date: June 4, 2021
Dungeons & Dragons
Old date: Nov. 19, 2021New date: May 7, 2022
Halloween Kills
Old date: Oct. 16, 2020New date: Oct. 15, 2021
The Green Knight
Old date: May 29, 2020New date: July 30, 2021
Deep Water
Old date: Nov. 13, 2020New date: Jan. 14, 2022
Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness
Old date: May 7, 2021New date: Nov. 5, 2021
Halloween Ends
Old date: Oct. 15, 2021New date: Oct. 14, 2022
Jurassic World: Dominion
Old date: June 11, 2021New date: June 10, 2022
The King's Man
Old date: Feb. 14, 2020New date: Dec. 22, 2022
Matrix 4
Old date: May 21, 2021New date: Dec. 22, 2021
Minions: The Rise of Gru
Old date: July 3, 2020New date: July 1, 2022
Mission: Impossible 7
Old date: July 23, 2021New date: Nov. 19, 2021
Mission: Impossible 8
Old date: Aug. 5, 2022New date: Nov. 4, 2022
Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings
Old date: Feb. 12, 2021New date: Sept. 3, 2021
West Side Story
Old date: Dec. 18, 2020New date: Dec. 10, 2021
Venom: Let There Be Carnage
Old date: Oct. 2, 2020New date: Sept. 17, 2021