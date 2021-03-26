Disney pushes release dates for Free Guy, Marvel's Shang-Chi & more films, see complete list here

The past few months have seen many production companies holding up their theatrical releases due to the COVID-19 pandemic. While movie fiends still found a way to watch their favorite films on VOD, there's nothing like enjoying a blockbuster on the big screen. In another blow to their wish for returning to theatres, several movies scheduled for release in this summer have been pushed back to a later date.

Disney has delayed many films, including Marvel's Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, Ryan Reynolds' Free Guy and The King's Man prequel. Here is a rundown of the rescheduled films, along with their new release dates.

A Quiet Place Part II

Old date: March 20, 2020New date: May 31, 2021

Fast & Furious 9

Old date: May 22 New date: June 25, 2021

Candyman

Old date: June 12, 2020New date: Aug. 27, 2021

Antlers

Old date: April 17, 2020New date: October 29, 2021

Mission: Impossible 7

Old date: July 23, 2021New date: Nov. 19, 2021

Mission: Impossible 8

Old date: Aug. 5, 2022New date: Nov. 4, 2022

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings

Old date: Feb. 12, 2021New date: Sept. 3, 2021

Avatar 2

Old date: Dec. 17, 2021New date: Dec. 16, 2022

Avatar 3

Old date: Dec. 22, 2023New date: Dec. 20, 2024

Avatar 4

Old date: Dec. 19, 2025New date: Dec. 18, 2026

Avatar 5

Old date: Dec. 17, 2027New date: Dec. 22, 2028

Godzilla vs. Kong

Old date: Nov. 20, 2020New date: May 31, 2021

The Batman

Old date: Oct. 1, 2021New date: March 4, 2022

Bios

Old date: Oct. 2, 2020New date: April 16, 2021

Cinderella

Old date: Feb. 5, 2021New date: July 16, 2021

Bob's Burgers

Old date: July 17, 2020New date: April 9, 2021

Coming 2 America

Old date: Aug. 7, 2020New date: March 5, 2021

Captain Marvel 2

Old date: July 8, 2022New date: Nov. 11, 2022

Clifford the Big Red Dog

Old date: November 13, 2020New date: November 5, 2021

The Conjuring 3

Old date: Sept. 11, 2020New date: June 4, 2021

Dungeons & Dragons

Old date: Nov. 19, 2021New date: May 7, 2022

Halloween Kills

Old date: Oct. 16, 2020New date: Oct. 15, 2021

The Green Knight

Old date: May 29, 2020New date: July 30, 2021

Deep Water

Old date: Nov. 13, 2020New date: Jan. 14, 2022

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness

Old date: May 7, 2021New date: Nov. 5, 2021

Halloween Ends

Old date: Oct. 15, 2021New date: Oct. 14, 2022

Jurassic World: Dominion

Old date: June 11, 2021New date: June 10, 2022

The King's Man

Old date: Feb. 14, 2020New date: Dec. 22, 2022

Matrix 4

Old date: May 21, 2021New date: Dec. 22, 2021

Minions: The Rise of Gru

Old date: July 3, 2020New date: July 1, 2022

West Side Story

Old date: Dec. 18, 2020New date: Dec. 10, 2021

Venom: Let There Be Carnage

Old date: Oct. 2, 2020New date: Sept. 17, 2021