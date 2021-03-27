Odd News Roundup: NFT artwork by humanoid robot sells at auction for nearly $700,000

Following is a summary of current odd news briefs.

NFT artwork by humanoid robot sells at auction for nearly $700,000

Digital artwork by humanoid robot Sophia was sold at auction on Thursday for $688,888 in the form of a Non-Fungible Token (NFT), the latest sign of a frenzy in the NFT art world. NFTs, a digital signature saved on blockchain ledgers that allows anyone to verify the ownership and authenticity of items, has become the latest investment craze, with one artwork selling this month for nearly $70 million.

