The Umbrella Academy Season 3 latest updates, Know more in Detail!

Netflix's dark superhero drama The Umbrella Academy Season 3 is currently under filming. Meanwhile, actor Elliot Page has teased a photo of the film set originally shared by Netflix. In the photo, we see Elliot and other actors posing for the camera. However, the picture doesn't reveal much about their characters. Also, the creators are still tight-lipped about the plot of Season 3. Elliot Page, who played Vanya Hargreeves in the last two seasons of The Umbrella Academy, will reprise his role in Season 3.

The Umbrella Academy is based on the comic book series of the same name by Gerard Way. Created and developed by Steve Blackman and Jeremy Slater respectively.

Earlier, an Instagram post of Elliot Page hinted at the fact that Season 3 of The Umbrella Academy could get a new logo as the image he shared with his post has an umbrella and a sparrow sitting on top of it. The sparrow probably symbolizes the Sparrow academy that was teased at the end of Season 2. Check out the post below.

Last year, Elliot also revealed for the first time that he is a transgender. "I want to share with you that I am trans, my pronouns are he/they, and my name is Elliot. I feel lucky to be writing this. To be here. To have arrived at this place in my life," wrote Elliot on social media.

The Umbrella Academy Season 2 ended by introducing a new name for itself - The Sparrow Academy. The Academy has five children. Sir Reginald Hargreeves formed a new group of super-hero named The Sparrow Academy. Justin H. Min will play an alternate-universe-version of his character Ben, alongside a host of new faces. The remaining Hargreeves siblings are also returning in The Umbrella Academy Season 3. They are as follows.

Tom Hopper as Luther Hargreeves/Number One

David Castenada as Diego Hargreeves/Number Two

Emmy Raver-Lampman as Allison Hargreeves/Number Three

Robert Sheehan as Klaus Hargreeves/Number Four

Aidan Gallagher as Five/Number Five

Justin H. Min as Ben Hargreeves/Number Six, ( but he'll be Number Two in The Sparrow Academy this time around)

Elliot Page as Vanya Hargreeves/Number Seven

In terms of the new cast, Justin Cornwell is joining as Sparrow leader Marcus in The Umbrella Academy Season 3. The other cast members include Britne Oldford (as Fei), Jake Epstein ( Alphonso Hargreeves ), Genesis Rodriguez ( Sloane Hargreeves), and Ritu Arya (Lila Pitts).

As reported by Netflix, the filming for The Umbrella Academy would conclude in August 2021. Currently, the release date for the drama is not officially announced yet. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse for more updates on the web and television series.

