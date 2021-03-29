Left Menu

Tribeca Film Festival returning with in-person event for 20th anniversary amid COVID-19 pandemic

The Tribeca Film Festival is set to return as an in-person event this June with outdoor screenings spread throughout New York's five boroughs amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 29-03-2021 19:56 IST | Created: 29-03-2021 19:56 IST
Tribeca Film Festival returning with in-person event for 20th anniversary amid COVID-19 pandemic
Tribeca Film Festival (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

The Tribeca Film Festival is set to return as an in-person event this June with outdoor screenings spread throughout New York's five boroughs amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. As per Variety, American actor Robert De Niro and festival co-founder Jane Rosenthal announced on Monday that the event will return this summer with live, in-person screenings featuring filmmakers, artists, and audiences converging for Tribeca's 20th anniversary.

"As New York emerges from the shadow of COVID-19, it seems just right to bring people together again in-person for our 20th anniversary festival," said De Niro. There will still be concessions to the public health crisis that caused Tribeca organisers to scrap their initial plans for a festival last year and rejigger it as a digital event.

In 2021, the 12-day festival will be an outdoor celebration of movies and media. Tribeca said it will work with the New York State Department of Health to ensure all public gatherings comply with safety protocols. The events will take place from June 9-20, roughly two months after they are usually held, and the festival will unfold across more than just the small strip of lower Manhattan that lends Tribeca its name.

The festival organisers also said that screenings and talks will be held across New York's five boroughs, including at Brookfield Place New York, the Pier 57 Rooftop, The Battery, Hudson Yards, Empire Outlets in Staten Island, and The MetroTech Commons in Brooklyn. In addition to these venues, Tribeca will host community screenings in all New York City boroughs including the Bronx and Queens using several 40-foot state-of-the-art LED cinemas. The festival will also commemorate the Juneteenth holiday, which will fall on its closing night.

Tribeca, which was founded two decades ago in the wake of 9/11, has become a major showplace for independent film. Other major film festivals, such as Sundance and the Toronto Film Festival, have largely been virtual affairs, although Toronto did host drive-in screenings. Other international film festivals are moving forward with plans to be in-person. The Cannes Film Festival, for instance, is scheduled to take place this July. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Slovak Prime Minister Matovic offers to swap places with Finance Minister Heger

Panama to impose temporary ban on travelers from South America

Reuters Health News Summary

Philippines Catholics brave COVID-19 threat to celebrate Palm Sunday

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Norway urges its citizens to leave Myanmar amid violence

Norways foreign ministry on Monday urged all Norwegian citizens to leave Myanmar because of an increase in violence following the militarys crackdown on people protesting against the Feb. 1 coup.Hundreds of civilians have been killed in cla...

Goa Cong MP says state unit chief weak, must be replaced

Congress Lok Sabha MP from Goa Francis Sardinha on Monday said the state unit chief Girish Chodankar was weakening the party.He said the party needed to replace Chodankar before the Assembly polls scheduled for next year.Chodankar was not a...

Severe heatwave in Delhi, highest temperature in March since 1945, says IMD

The national capital reeled under a severe heatwave on the day of Holi as the maximum temperature shot up to 40.1 degrees Celsius, making it the hottest day in March in 76 years, the India Meteorological Department said.The Safdarjung Obser...

US STOCKS-Wall Street set to slip as bank stocks fall on hedge fund default concerns

U.S. stock index futures pointed to a lower open for Wall Street on Monday after a surge in the previous session, as global banks said they faced potential losses from a hedge funds default on margin calls.Nomura and Credit Suisse warned of...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021