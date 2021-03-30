Nate Mann boards cast of Hanks, Spielberg-produced ‘Masters of the Air’ series

Left Menu

Actor Nate Mann has joined Apple TV Plus World War II series Masters of the Air.According to Deadline, Tom Hanks, Steven Spielberg and Gary Goetzman are executive producing the show. Mann will star as Major Rosie Rosenthal.Band of Brothers co-writer John Orloff and Emmy winner Graham Yost have penned the series.

Actor Nate Mann has joined Apple TV Plus' World War II series ''Masters of the Air''.

According to Deadline, Tom Hanks, Steven Spielberg and Gary Goetzman are executive producing the show. The limited series marks the trio's third production venture together after Emmy-winning mini-series ''Band of Brothers'' (2001) and ''The Pacific'' (2010).

Based on the book of the same name by author Donald L Miller, ''Masters of the Air'' follows the true story of the American bomber boys in World War II who brought the war to Hitler’s doorstep. Mann will star as Major ''Rosie'' Rosenthal.

''Band of Brothers'' co-writer John Orloff and Emmy winner Graham Yost have penned the series. They are also serving as executive producers. Spielberg will executive produce via Amblin Television, while Hanks will executive produce under his Playtone banner along with Goetzman.

Cary Fukunaga will be directing the first three episodes of the series, which also stars Anthony Boyle, Austin Butler and Callum Turner.

