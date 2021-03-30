Left Menu

Yami Gautam reveals her first look as playschool teacher from 'A Thursday'

Bollywood actor Yami Gautam, who is currently shooting for her next film 'A Thursday', revealed her first look from the upcoming movie, in which she will be portraying the role of a playschool teacher.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-03-2021 20:23 IST | Created: 30-03-2021 20:19 IST
Yami Gautam reveals her first look as playschool teacher from 'A Thursday'
Yami Gautam's first look from 'A Thursday' (Image Source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

Bollywood actor Yami Gautam, who is currently shooting for her next film 'A Thursday', revealed her first look from the upcoming movie, in which she will be portraying the role of a playschool teacher. The 'Bala' actor took to her Instagram handle on Tuesday and shared snaps, revealing her first look of a playschool teacher in the upcoming thriller. She captioned the post as, "The Mastermind. Naina Jaiswal in #AThursday."

Along with the first look, Yami also shared a candid picture of her with the movie's director Behzad Khambata in the frame. The snap showed the director-actor duo discussing a scene set in a playschool, where she can be seen sitting at a kids' table with Lego pieces around her. On the other hand, Behzad could be seen reading to her from a piece of paper, as both of them smiled.

Meanwhile, the makers of the upcoming movie also shared the same pictures on their Twitter handle along with the tweet, "THE MASTERMIND Presenting the first look of @YamiGautam from #AThursday." In 'A Thursday', Yami will be seen essaying the role of a simple yet intelligent playschool teacher, named Naina Jaiswal, who takes 16 toddlers as hostages.

Along with Yami, this interesting thriller also stars Neha Dhupia, Dimple Kapadia, Atul Kulkarni, and Maya Sarao in pivotal roles. Produced by RSVP and Blue Monkey Films, 'A Thursday', which commenced its shoot earlier in March, will get a digital release in 2021. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Malaysia's AirAsia posts record quarterly loss

A Neat Way to Generate Traffic from Social Media - Go Traffic Review

BRIEF-Saudi Aramco Announces Restructuring Of Sadara Chemical Senior Debt Financing

Health News Roundup: Kono says inoculation pace to accelerate; Johnson urges caution as some lockdown measures ease and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-More talks remain before UEFA vote on Champions League reforms

European soccers governing body UEFA will make a final decision on its proposed changes to the Champions League on April 19 as talks continue about the details of the plan for an expanded competition.UEFAs executive committee will on Wednes...

PM Modi slams Cong-DMK for 'anti-women' mindset, dubs Raja 'outdated 2G missile'

In a veiled attack, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday dubbed former union telecom minister A Raja, an outdated 2G missile of the Congress and DMK that targeted Tamil Nadu women and slammed the opposition parties for their anti-women m...

'We will not be able to pay our bills': Turks set to lose a COVID-19 income support

When the COVID-19 pandemic hit Turkey last year, the government stepped in to support workers who lost their jobs. At its peak, over 3 million people were receiving two-thirds of their lost salary under the so-called short labour pay scheme...

Madhya Pradesh govt notifies law against religious conversion

The BJP government in Madhya Pradesh has notified the law against religious conversion through fraudulent means, including those for the sake of marriage, that stipulates a jail term of up to 10 years for violators, after Governor Anandiben...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021