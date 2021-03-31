Left Menu

Netflix’s Money Heist Season 5 might release in August, what else we know

Devdiscourse News Desk | Madrid | Updated: 31-03-2021 11:00 IST | Created: 31-03-2021 10:57 IST
LetsOTT Global has recently tweeted to confirm that Money Heist Season 5 would release in August 2021. Image Credit: Twitter (@lacasadepapel)

The official release date for Money Heist Season 5 is yet to be confirmed but fans are expecting the Spanish heist crime drama to telecast in April 2021. To their disappointment, however, the release of Season 5 could be delayed due to the global pandemic situation. The filming of the series was postponed during lockdown.

But here's the good news! LetsOTT Global has recently tweeted to confirm that Money Heist Season 5 (Spanish name: aka La casa de papel Season 5) would release in August 2021. The trailer will also release within a few months. LetsOTT Global's tweet has also confirmed that the fifth Season would be the final season of the Spanish heist crime drama television series. The Season 5 will have a total of 15 episodes.

Earlier, the creator of the show Álex Pina earlier said in a tweet that the fifth season of Money Heist would not be released until after September 2021.

Since FormulaTV reported that Netflix announced Money Heist Season 5 would be the end of the series, fans commenced expressing curiosity over the plot to know what interesting they can see next. Álex Pina earlier talked about the renewal of Season 5 in a statement posted to Netflix's 'See What's Next' account.

"We've spent almost a year thinking about how to break up the band. How to put the Professor on the ropess. How to get into situations that are irreversible for many characters. The result is the fifth part of La Casa de Papel. The war reaches its most extreme and savage levels, but it is also the most epic and exciting season," said Álex Pina.

According to Express.co.uk, Money Heist Season 5 can portray Alicia and Tatiana sisters for having similar look at their distinctive red hair. "The hair is basically the same colour and the nose looks very similar. Maybe they are sisters," one fan commented over Reddit. There is another idea creating rumor that both Tatiana and Alicia are the same person.

The returning cast members of Money Heist Season 5 includes Úrsula Coberó (as Tokyo), Pedro Alonso (Berlin), Miguel Herrán (Rio), Esther Acebo (Stockholm), Enrique Arce (Arturo), Itziar Ituño (Lisbon), Darko Peric (Helsinki), Jaime Lorente (Denver), Hovik Keuchkerian (Bogotá), José Manuel Poga (Gandía), Luka Peros (Marseille), Belén Cuesta (Manila), Rodrigo de la Serna (Palermo), Najwa Nimri (Inspector Sierra), and Fernando Cayo (Coronel Tamayo).

Money Heist season 5 doesn't have an official release date. But it is expected to release in August 2021. Stay with Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the Netflix series.

