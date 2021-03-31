Left Menu

My Hero Academia Chapter 308: Will Deku save Shindo from Mascular?

In My Hero Academia Chapter 308, fans would see the citizens are in danger as Deku is not in the hero community. Image Credit: Twitter / My Hero Academia official

It seems fans have to wait one more week to lay their hands on My Hero Academia Chapter 308 as the release date for the much-awaited manga chapter has been delayed.

According to recent news by Viz, My Hero Academia Chapter 308 is now set to release on Sunday, April 11, 2021. The upcoming chapter will revolve around a fight between Deku and Mascular, who appeared and attacked Yo Shindo (hero name: Grand). Deku will return to save Shindo.

In My Hero Academia Chapter 307, Deku understood that Shagaraki and AFO (All for One) are going to chase him down to recover AFO. And he decided to leave Hero Academia. To protect his family and friend from danger, he decided to leave doing hero work.

In My Hero Academia Chapter 308, fans would see the citizens are in danger as Deku is not in the hero community. Additionally, Yo Shindo and Tatami (hero name: Turtle Neck) would be refused by the citizens.

In the last chapter we saw, Shindo and Tatami patrolling the streets to protect the citizens. Shindo tells Nakagame they need to guide the stragglers out of her and resolve the situation quickly. But Nakagame was not impressed with the decision. The citizens are trapped in a building. The heroes want to take them in a safe shelter at Ketsubutsu Academy but the citizens are in no mood to listen to them. And they refuse Shindo and Tatami.

Still Shindo warns the citizen from the danger and reminds them that they can't stay for long time inside the building. He also alerts them that the jailbreaker Nomu wants life - not the valuable assets, so the citizen must leave their hometowns and move to Ketsubutsu Academy.

The citizens think if villains decide to attack the academy, they are not safe there. However, they do not rely on Shindo and Tatami anymore. After Shindo leaving the building, Makabe told the citizen about the jailbreaker. Before talking any decision, the Muscular attacks them and the heroes.

However, Shindo asks Nakagame to save the citizen and transfer them to a safest place. Meanwhile, he will manage the villains. While Shindo is in a terrific battle with Muscular, Deku will arrive to save Shindo. In the My Hero Academia Chapter 308, fans will see Deku fighting against Mascular to save Shindo.

The Japanese manga My Hero Academia chapter 308 is scheduled for release on Sunday, April 11, 2021 and will be available to the readers after 11 am EST.

Fans can read My Hero Academia Chapter 307 for free on VIZ media, Shonen Jump and MangaPlus official website and platforms. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse for more spoilers on manga and anime series.

