Avatar 2:Jon Landeau shares moment of Michelle Yeoh playing martial art with James Cameron

Devdiscourse News Desk | New York | Updated: 01-04-2021 10:56 IST | Created: 01-04-2021 10:56 IST
Avatar 2 is currently planned to premiere on December 16, 2022. Image Credit: Facebook / Avatar

James Cameron has spent years working on Avatar sequels. The launch date of Avatar 2 changed several times. The good news is the most of the Avatar 2 filming is complete and Avatar 3 is also being filmed alongside the second sequel. Recently, Producer Jon Landeau shared a picture of actress Michelle Yeoh via Instagram. The picture shows her playing martial art with her director.

It seems Michelle Yeoh is teaching a pose of martial art to Avatar sequel director James Cameron. The caption of the post reads, "Michelle Yeoh kept Jim busy between set-ups while filming Avatar 3!" Follow the post below.

Michelle Yeoh joined the Avatar sequels last year. She joined in the role of a scientist named Dr. Karina Mogue. Michelle Yeoh is also known as Michelle Yeoh Choo-Kheng, a Malaysian actress who rose to fame in 1990s Hong Kong action films and is best known internationally for her roles in the James Bond film Tomorrow Never Dies (1997) and martial arts film Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon (2000), along with recent international English-language films and series. She is also popular for Star Trek: Discovery (2017–2020) streamed on Netflix. According to Cinema Blend, She will play the role of a human who would survive in Avatar 2, as she's hanging around the set of Avatar 3.

Avatar 2 is currently planned to premiere on December 16, 2022. Moreover, the three following sequels will release respectively on December 20, 2024 (Avatar 3), December 18, 2026 (Avatar 4), and December 22, 2028 (Avatar 5).

Not only Michelle Yeoh joined the Avatar sequel, but Kate Winslet is also working with James Cameron in Avatar 2 for the first time after 1997's Titanic. Viewers will also see the return of Sam Worthington (as Jake Sully) and Zoe Saldana (Neytiri) in Avatar 2. The other cast members include CCH Pounder (Mo'at), Cliff Curtis (Tonowari), Jamie Flatters (Neteyam), Britain Dalton (Lo'ak), Trinity Bliss (Tuktirey), Bailey Bass (Tsireya), Filip Geljo (Aonung), and Kate Winslet as (Rona).

