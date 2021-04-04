Senior PTI journalist Shrikanth no more

Senior PTI journalist V Shrikanth died here on Sunday, family sources said.

Shrikanth, known in the organisation by his initials VS, was undergoing treatment for COVID-19 at a city hospital where he breathed his last on Sunday.

He is survived by wife and daughter.

The 53 year-old Shrikanth, with over three decades of dedicated service to the organisation, was Chief Sub-Editor at the PTI's Chennai regional office.

He had donned different roles and was passionate about sports.

Shrikanth had done reporting also and covered many sporting events as well.

He was known for his cheerful attitude and dedication to work and often added value to copies by researching data and incorporating them wherever required.

His funeral is expected to be held tomorrow.

