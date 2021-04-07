One Piece Chapter 1010: Is Orochi dead or alive after Scabbards Fight?

One Piece is one of the longest-running manga series that reached a landmark of 1000 chapters in January. Fans would be happy to know that One Piece Chapter 1010 will release next week without any manga break. That means readers will get a raw scan and unofficial spoiler within Tuesday and Friday.

The upcoming chapter would focus on many characters of the manga. This Chapter is quite confusing to understand so before writing the spoilers of One Piece Chapter 1010, let's take look at the cliffhangers left in One Piece Chapter 1009.

The most important question to be answered is what happens to Orochi after the Scabbards Fight. It is not clear whether Orochi is dead or alive.

In One Piece Chapter 1009, we saw several different storylines. We saw the Red Scabbards defeating Orochi and turning him into a eight-tailed Japanese dragon. We also saw Orochi meeting Kinemon and his group and fight between Raizou and Fukurokuju. Luffy attacks Kaidou, and Kaidou returns the attack by throwing a lightning bolt through his mouth.

Furthermore, we saw Law using shambles to put Zeus in a metal box created by Kid. Zoro cuts Prometheus and Killer attacks Napoleon. However, they all manage to throw Big Mom out of Onigashima and she falls into the sea.

We also saw Nico Robin fighting with Black Maria, Franky with Sasaki. Nami and Usopp fought with Ulti and Page One, while Supernova had a fight with Yonko, and Jinbe with Who's Who.

Now let's have a look at the spoilers of One Piece Chapter 1010.

One Piece Chapter 1010 will continue with the fight between the two Ninja Fukurokuju and Raizou of the Mist. The Supernova became successful to remove Big Mom from the Skull Dome roof. Now, what will happen to Charlotte Linlin? What steps will she take next?

According to the One Piece Chapter 1010 predicted spoilers, the manga story will also follow the fight between Jinbe and Who's Who. Moreover, the next chapter might follow Luffy's fight against Kaido. These fights also show the involvement of Zoro, Kid, Law, Big Mom, and others.

IBT claims that One Piece Chapter 1010 would show "Zoro has incurred a lethal blow after he savagely tried to stop the combined attack of the Emperors of the Sea. With Luffy now being able to use his haki and Kaidou dodging his attacks, "One Piece" Chapter 1010 might show the Straw Hats' captain finally hurting the Yonko." One Piece Chapter 1010 will show Big Mom falling into the sea.

One Piece Chapter 1010 will be out at 11 am EST. It will also drop at different times worldwide, so the international audience can see it. You can read the released chapters on VIZ media, MangaPlus, and Shonen Jump's official websites and platforms. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the Japanese manga releases.

