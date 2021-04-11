Thomas Jane, daughter Harlow to star in thriller 'Dig'

''The Punisher'' star Thomas Jane and his daughter, Harlow Jane, are set to team up for independent thriller ''Dig''. Filmmaker K Asher Levin is directing the movie from a script penned by Banipal Ablakhad and Benhur Ablakhad.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, this would be the father-daughter duo's first feature film project together. Harlow Jane has appeared alongside her father in the 2015 History Channel mini-series,''Texas Rising'', which also starred Bill Paxton and Jeffrey Dean Morgan. Dig focuses on widower (Jane) and his deaf teenage daughter (Harlow Jane), whose strained relationship reaches a breaking point when they are held hostage by two intruders and are forced to dig under a vacant house, revealing a dark secret from the past.

Principal photography on the project will begin later this month in New Mexico.

Thomas Jane will serve as an executive producer on ''Dig'' with Courtney Lauren Penn via their Renegade Entertainment banner. BondIt Media Capital's Matthew Helderman, Luke Taylor and Grady Craig are also executive producing with Film Mode Entertainment's Clay Epstein.

