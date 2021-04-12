Left Menu

Will The Penthouse Season 3 premiere in June? Know in detail!

Devdiscourse News Desk | Seoul | Updated: 12-04-2021 10:46 IST | Created: 12-04-2021 10:45 IST
The production work for The Penthouse Season 3 has not begun yet Image Credit: Instagram / The Penthouse

The K-drama The Penthouse: War in Life 2 has ended on April 2, 2021 with 5.69 million viewers. The series received 8th rank in the Top 50 Korean television series per nationwide viewers. The series achieved the first position among all-channel mini-series, 13 times in a row from its first broadcast on February 19, 2021, to the last episode.

Fans would be happy to learn that The Penthouse is already renewed for Season 3 along with the renewal of Season 2. The South Korean drama's third season will air on June 4, 2021 at 6:30 PM.

The production work for The Penthouse Season 3 has not begun yet. It is reported that the filming for the third season will start after a two-week break Season 2's ending. Hence, the camera will roll on again from this week. The screenwriter Kim Soon-oK has already started writing scripts from the second week of March.

The Penthouse: War in Life revolves around rich families living in Hera Palace, a luxury penthouse apartment with 100 floors. The people living in the palace are ambitious and have dark secrets. The story mainly focused on the solidarity and revenge of women who become evil to protect themselves and their children. The Penthouse Season 3 will starts where Season 2 ended.

The South Korean drama, Penthouse Season 3 will return with the main cast and the supporting casts are as follows:

Main Role

Kim So-yeon, (Cheon Seo Jin),

Eugene (Oh Yoon-hee),

Lee Ji-ah (Lee Ji Ah)

Supporting Role

Uhm Ki-joon (Joo Dan-tae / Mr. Baek),

Yoon Jong-hoon (Ha Yoon-chul),

Shin Eun-kyung (Kang Ma-ri),

Yoon Joo-hee (Go Sang-ah),

Bong Tae-kyu (Lee Kyu-jin),

Park Eun-seok (Gu Ho-dong/Logan Lee),

Ahn Yeon-hong (Jin Bun-hong, Eun Byul's personal tutor),

Kim Dong-kyu (Secretary Jo),

Kim Hyun-soo (Bae Ro-na, Yoon Hee's daughter),

Kim Young-dae (Joo Seok-hoon, Dan Tae & Soo Ryun's son),

Jin Ji-hee (Yoo Jenny, Ma Ri's daughter)

Lee Tae-vin (Lee Min-hyeok, Gyu Jin & Sang Ah's son),

Han Ji-hyun (Joo Seok-kyung, Dan Tae & Soo Ryun's daughter),

Choi Ye-bin (Ha Eun-byeol, Seo Jin & Yoon Chul's daughter), and

Ha Do-kwon (Ma Doo-ki, A high-end opera teacher)

Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get more updates on the K-dramas and movies.

