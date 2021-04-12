Left Menu

Amitabh Bachchan celebrates 30 years of 'Ajooba'

As the 1991 Bollywood film 'Ajooba' clocked 30 years on Monday, megastar Amitabh Bachchan reminisced the occasion on social media by delving upon the passing time.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-04-2021 11:13 IST | Created: 12-04-2021 11:13 IST
Amitabh Bachchan celebrates 30 years of 'Ajooba'
Amitabh Bachchan (Image source: Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

As the 1991 Bollywood film 'Ajooba' clocked 30 years on Monday, megastar Amitabh Bachchan reminisced the occasion on social media by delving upon the passing time. The 78-year-old actor took to his Twitter handle and shared a still from the movie that featured him clad in the superhero costume of his character from the film.

Along with the picture, Amitabh tweeted, "30 years of AJOOBA .. !!! saal gujarte rahe ; .. sukh ki , kuch dukh ki .. saathi chale gaye , yaadein bhar reh gayin!" Big B shared the same image on his Instagram handle and captioned it as, "30 years of AJOOBA !! .. how time has passed .."

'Ajooba' directed and produced by Shashi Kapoor was also co-directed by Soviet filmmaker Gennady Vasilyev and starred Amitabh, Amrish Puri, Rishi Kapoor, Dimple Kapadia, among others. Loosely based on Arabic folklore, the film had Amitabh portraying the role of Ajooba, who is always willing to help the people of the fictional kingdom, Baharistan.

Meanwhile, Amitabh was recently cast for the Indian adaptation of 'The Intern' opposite Deepika Padukone. Apart from that, he has films like 'Jhund', 'Brahmastra', 'Goodbye', 'May Day' and several others in the pipeline. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: South African variant can 'break through' Pfizer vaccine; Italy reports 334 COVID-19 deaths and more

Science News Roundup: Chilean scientists unearth skunks and Moderna vaccine antibodies last at least 6 months and more

Big-hitters galore: RR, Punjab Kings aim for winning start to IPL campaign

Entertainment News Roundup: 'Top Gun' sequel delayed for theaters; K-pop stars prepare for London art exhibition and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Videos

Latest News

JMC bags new orders worth Rs 1,262 cr

Kalpataru Power Transmission arm JMC Projects has won new orders worth Rs 1,262 crore.Kalpataru Power Transmission Projects arm JMC Projects , a civil engineering and EPC company has secured new orders of Rs 1,262 crore received orders of R...

INSIGHT-Once 'green' plug-in hybrid cars suddenly look like dinosaurs in Europe

Remember when plug-in hybrid cars were the go-to technology for the climate-conscious driver Turns out, theyre not good for the environment, according to some experts, and they could be phased out by carmakers in the face of tougher Europea...

2 cinema halls sealed in Odisha's Ganjam for flouting COVID-19 norms

The police sealed two cinema halls in Paralakhemundi in Odishas Gajapati district for violating COVID guidelines and two others for not renewing the licence, in the last two days, said Achyutananda Jani, Additional Tahasildar and Executive ...

Bridgestone India unlocks 7 mn euros in 9 mths, helped by digital payment platform Freepay

Pune-based tyre maker BridgestoneIndia has unlocked around 7 million euros in cash flows in nine months with the shifting of its payment collection process on a digital platform, a senior company executive has said.As many as 80 per cent of...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021