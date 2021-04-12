Russian Doll Season 2 updates: plot, cast, what we know further!

One of Netflix's popular comedy-drama series, Russian Doll has resumed filming for its Season 2 after a year's delay. The filming was originally set to begin on March 30, 2020. But it has finally started shooting in March 2021.

Due to the heavy COVID -19 impacts on New York, the production postponed its outdoor and indoor shootings. However, now the production has started again, if everything goes according to the plan, viewers can see Russian Doll Season 2 in 2022. Let's have a quick recap of what has happened so far.

Russian Doll was released on Netflix on February 1, 2019. The drama has been nominated for five Emmy Awards. The nominations include Natasha Lyonne for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series, Allison Silverman for Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series, Ammy Poehler, Natasha Lyonne & Leslye Headland for Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series, Christopher Place for Outstanding Stunt Coordination for a Comedy Series or a Variety Program, and the series (Russian Doll) itself for Outstanding Comedy Series.

Russian Doll Season 1 follows Nadia Vulvokov (Natasha Lyonne), a game developer who dies repeatedly and survives on the same night in an ongoing time loop. Then she always tries to find out what is happening to her. Nadia meets a man who has the same experience and survives in the same way after he dies.

In 2019, in an interview with Deadline, the creator Natasha Lyonne revealed that the script was undone, however, in another conversation she told, there are plenty of things to share in Russian Doll Season 2 and she has started writing the second season.

After that, she spoke to ET online regarding the plot of Season 2. She said, "What can I tell you? It's… you want to jump off a cliff creatively… I think I'm going to give you a series of murky answers but suffice to say, I'm very moved that people are interested in the deep end and that was the revelation of Russian Doll connecting, so I guess my intention in our plans are to continue to dig deep in a way that is aesthetically enjoyable and feels funny on your insides."

Russian Doll Season 2 is expected to start where Season 1 ended. The final episode of Season 1 showed that Nadia and Alan were reunited. If Season 2 comes with a new story then there is a possibility of an entirely different cast to be featured in the show.

If sources are to be believed, Russian Doll Season 2 will revolve more around the video game connections. Natasha Lyonne hinted during a media interaction that Season 2 would be built upon the video game connecting it from the first season.

In February 2021, Production Weekly disclosed, Russian Doll Season 2 will start its filming on March 1st this year in New York City. Several behind the scene pictures and updated previews are out showing the filming commenced in New York's East Village.

First video and pictures coming out of filming for #RussianDoll season 2 in New York City pic.twitter.com/HMLmkc0148 — What's on Netflix (@whatonnetflix) March 11, 2021

While describing the character she said about a "new main character for the season. He's a male love interest role, chaming, but tums out to be a hustler/con artist type. He's being described to us as a "young Benicio Del Toro" type, and Natasha is envisioning names like Oscar Isaac or Andre Holland."

Just after the production began in March 2021, Annie Murphy was cast in an undisclosed role and Carolyn Michelle Smith joined the cast in a recurring role.

Currently, Russian Doll Season 2 does not have an official release date. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the web TV series.

