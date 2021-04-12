Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-04-2021 13:10 IST | Created: 12-04-2021 13:10 IST
It took time to believe Dharma backed 'Ajeeb Daastaans', says Abhishek Banerjee

Actor Abhishek Banerjee, who features in the ''Khilauna'' segment of the upcoming Netflix anthology ''Ajeeb Daastaans'', says he initially could not believe that the movie was being made by Dharma Productions.

The film, which features four shorts from filmmakers Neeraj Ghaywan, Kayoze Irani, Shashank Khaitan and Raj Mehta, is the latest anthology to come out of Dharmatic, the digital content company of Karan Johar-led Dharma Productions.

The movie, as its title suggests, is about the third wheel in relationships and explores complex themes of fractured relationships, and human emotions such as jealousy, entitlement, prejudices and toxicity, and their effects.

Banerjee, known for his scene-stealing acts in movies and shows such as ''Pataal Lok'', ''Stree'', ''Mirzapur'' and ''Bala'', said the film was different from the ones that have come out of Dharma, which is primarily known for its love stories and family dramas.

''It took me a little time to accept the fact that this was happening at Dharma. Because you have a very different image about the production house and also the director... Suddenly you reach the set and realise that it is actually being made. ''So in the process of the film, I realised what we are making and I thoroughly enjoyed the journey,'' the 35-year-old actor told PTI in an interview.

Directed by Mehta of ''Good Newwz'' fame, ''Khilauna'' also features Nushrratt Bharuccha and child actor Inayat Verma.

The movie presents the dark and twisted tale of a housemaid trying to make things better for her and her little sister. Banerjee plays the role of Sushil, who works as a person who irons clothes to earn his living.

Not just the banner, the actor said he had a different perception about the film's director as well.

''The script was the major factor because I was blown away by the story. When we started working on it, the first trailer of ''Good Newwz'' had been launched. ''When I met him, I realised that it was actually a very dark world that they are creating. So, it was a great opportunity for me to work with a great production house and a great director. It was always a win-win situation.'' In 2020, Banerjee was praised for his performance as Vishal ''Hathoda'' Tyagi, a notorious hitman in smash-hit Banerjee said he has been keenly observing people from a young age and in turn, tries to bring their traits and nuances into his characters. ''I relate to everybody in the society and therefore, I want my characters to feel relatable to the audience. I observe society very closely and I just talk to everyone.

''I don't have this hierarchy in my mind that I should talk to people who belong to the upper class. I like to interact with everyone and try to find out about their personal stories. If there's a carpenter working at home, then I will start chatting with him about his family. I try to bring these elements in my characters.'' ''Ajeeb Daastaans'', which also features Fatima Sana Shaikh, Jaideep Ahlawat, Konkona Sen Sharma, Aditi Rao Hydari, Shefali Shah and Manav Kaul, will premiere on Netflix on April 16.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

