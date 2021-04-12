Left Menu

Penguin sells Yes Bank story rights for film to Almighty Motion Pictures

12-04-2021
Publishing house Penguin Random House India on Monday said it has closed a deal with Almighty Motion Pictures for the audio-video rights of financial thriller 'The Banker Who Crushed His Diamonds: The YES Bank Story'.

The book, published by Penguin earlier this year on the Yes Bank saga, was authored by Furquan Moharkan.

The Banker Who Crushed His Diamonds uncovers the deep rot set in the Yes Bank's glittering success story, the publisher said in a statement.

Charting the trajectory of the bank, from its inception to its dramatic rise and meteoric downfall, this book captures the story of the people behind one of the biggest banking failures in Indian history, it added.

''We have also seen growing interest in financial thrillers in the country, which I hope would lead to the success of The Banker Who Crushed His Diamonds in AV form. This will also help a lot in making the masses financially more literate,'' Moharkan said.

Almighty Motion Pictures, launched in 2020 with a web series on MX Player, is headed by actor turned entrepreneur Prabhleen Kaur Sandhu.

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

