J-Lo, H.E.R. and Foo Fighters to star in streamed concert to fund COVID vaccines

Reuters | London | Updated: 13-04-2021 19:10 IST | Created: 13-04-2021 19:10 IST
Singers Jennifer Lopez and H.E.R. will star in a global streaming and broadcast special on May 8 to raise money for COVID-19 vaccines, following last year's "One World - Together at Home" fundraiser which saw locked-down stars including Lady Gaga perform from their homes. "VAX LIVE: The Concert to Reunite the World" will be hosted by singer Selena Gomez and also feature the Foo Fighters and Eddie Vedder, said organiser Global Citizen, an international advocacy group.

The event will seek donations to help vaccinate the 27 million health workers serving on the frontlines of the pandemic and encourage people to campaign for fair and equal access to vaccines for all. Global Citzen said in a statement the fundraiser would call on governments, corporations and philanthropists to invest an additional $22 billion to get two billion vaccine doses and coronavirus tests and treatments to the poorest countries.

