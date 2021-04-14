Left Menu

Arshad Warsi, Boman Irani to host Amazon Prime Video comedy show 'Lol- Hasse Toh Phasse

James Farrell, head of local originals, Amazon Studios said, LOL Last One Laughing is a show which the team is proud of and they are confident that Indian audience will enjoy the format.India was an obvious choice as the next country to launch this show.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 14-04-2021 13:26 IST | Created: 14-04-2021 13:26 IST
Amazon Prime Video on Wednesday announced the launch of the Indian version of the international Amazon original series ''LOL'', with actors Arshad Warsi and Boman Irani attached as hosts. Titled ''LOL- Hasse Toh Phasse'', the six-episode unscripted reality comedy show will stream from April 30.

The SOL Production-backed series will feature 10 comedians - Aadar Malik, Aakash Gupta, Aditi Mittal, Ankita Shrivastava, Cyrus Broacha, Gaurav Gera, Kusha Kapila, Mallika Dua, Sunil Grover and Suresh Menon.

The show will pit the professional comedians against each other for six consecutive hours, ''to make the others in the house laugh and more importantly, ensure that they do not laugh or even smile themselves,'' a statement from the streamer read. The last contestant to remain straight-faced will be the winner and will take home a grand prize. The show, which was originally developed in Japan, has been adapted in countries like Australia, Mexico, Germany, Italy and Canada. James Farrell, head of local originals, Amazon Studios said, ''LOL: Last One Laughing'' is a show which the team is proud of and they are confident that Indian audience will enjoy the format.

''India was an obvious choice as the next country to launch this show. Our Indian audience loves comedy content and we are confident that they will enjoy 'LOL- Hasse Toh Phasse,''' Farrell said. Aparna Purohit, head of India originals, Amazon Prime Video, India, said comedy is amongst the most-watched genres on the streaming platform and the team is excited about the show's launch in India. ''Unique, fresh and packed with funnies, this one-of-a-kind laughter survival show is infused with all the right ingredients and promises to be a complete laugh riot,'' Purohit said. Warsi, who has previously worked with Irani in successful films like the ''Munna Bhai'' franchise and ''Jolly LLB'', said he is delighted to collaborate with the actor again for the show. ''Boman and I are tasked with keeping a close eye on the ten contestants who will be coming under one roof only with one intention – to be the last one laughing. I can’t wait to see what these talented comedians come up with and how far they’ll go to take home the prize,'' Warsi said. For Irani, ''LOL- Hasse Toh Phasse'' offered an opportunity to get into a ''fresh'' comedy space. ''The Indian audiences love comedy, and with an entirely unique format with ten of India’s most hilarious comedians, this show is power-packed with absolute insanity, laughter and entertainment,'' Irani added.

