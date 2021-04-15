Indiana Jones 5 casts Phoebe Waller-Bridge as female lead, returns composer John Williams

After about 13 years, Indiana Jones is returning with its fifth film on cinemas in July 2022. Indiana Jones 5, which is yet to be titled, will be directed by Logan director James Mangold. Fans would be more excited to know that Lucasfilm has cast Phoebe Waller-Bridge in the female lead alongside Harrison Ford. Phoebe Waller-Bridge is better known for Solo A: Star Wars and Fleabag.

Besides, Lucasfilm has also revealed that the 89-years old composer, John Williams will be returning to the Indiana Jones franchise to write the score for its next installment. He composed a memorable theme 40 years ago for the first movie Raiders of the Lost Ark.

The director of untitled Indianan Jones 5 James Mangold said, "I'm thrilled to be starting a new adventure, collaborating with a dream team of all-time great filmmakers."

"Steven, Harrison, Kathy, Frank, and John are all artistic heroes of mine. When you add Phoebe, a dazzling actor, brilliant creative voice, and the chemistry she will undoubtedly bring to our set, I can't help but feel as lucky as Indiana Jones himself," the director added.

Harrison Ford is returning to his famous role in Indiana Jones. Indiana Jones 5 will be set in the 1960s and will start with Indiana Jones getting retired and enjoying his retirement life with Marion Ravenwood. After that, he may get involved in discovering the Fountain of Youth after he learns that several vials of water said to be from the fabled monument are real, which involves a trip to the Bermuda Triangle.

Kathleen Kennedy, Frank Marshall, and Simon Emanuel will serve as producers. The released date for the Indianan Jones was pushed back several times. Previously it was slated to release this summer and delayed for the COVID-19 pandemic. Now the film is scheduled to be released in theaters on July 29, 2022.

Stay tuned to Devdicourse to get more updates on Hollywood movies.

Also Read: Too Hot to Handle Season 2 shot secretly on Turks and Caicos Island following COVID protocols