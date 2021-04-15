Juhi Chawla urges people of Maharashtra to 'start chain of gratitude' amid COVID-19 pandemic

With the rising number of COVID-19 cases resulting in the implementation of stricter protocols, Bollywood star Juhi Chawla on Thursday urged fans to break the chain by starting a "new gratitude chain" and spreading positivity. The 'Yes Boss' star took to her Instagram handle to post a monochromatic picture of herself as she posed while sitting on a couch.

The picture sees the 'Phir Bhi Dil Hai Hindustani' actor in a satin full-length gown as she slightly smiles and strikes a candid pose looking away from the camera. Advising people to keep a positive mindset amid the testing times, Chawla wrote, "People of Maharashtra, we're all home again to Break the Chain and we most certainly will, if we put our mind to it."

"I believe this is also the time for all of us to be grateful. So should we start a new gratitude chain? #BreakTheChain #Gratitude #CovidPositivity," added the actor. The post on the photo-sharing platform garnered more than 4000 likes within 23 minutes of it being posted. Meanwhile, scores of fans chimed into the comments section as they responded to the actor's idea of spreading positivity amid lockdown and left red heart emoticons.

Of late, the 'Arjun Pandit' actor has been quite active on social media and keeps updating fans about her activities by posting pictures and videos. Earlier, Chawla took a step towards environmental protection on the occasion of April Fools' Day and requested people to plant a tree and make the month 'April Cool', instead of 'April Fool'. (ANI)

