Left Menu

'Ramayan' returns to TV screens a year after lockdown telecast

Ramanand Sagars epic Ramayan has started airing on TV again, a year after the drama saw a rerun during the coronavirus-triggered nation-wide lockdown. Aired again after 33 Years, Ramayan was re-telecast on Doordarshan National in March 2020.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 15-04-2021 21:16 IST | Created: 15-04-2021 21:16 IST
'Ramayan' returns to TV screens a year after lockdown telecast

Ramanand Sagar's epic ''Ramayan'' has started airing on TV again, a year after the drama saw a rerun during the coronavirus-triggered nation-wide lockdown. Aired again after 33 Years, ''Ramayan'' was re-telecast on Doordarshan National in March 2020. The show is currently airing on Star Bharat.

Actor Dipika Chikhlia Topiwala, who played Sita on the show, took to Instagram to inform her fans about its rerun. ''So excited to share that 'Ramayan' will be airing on the small screens again this year! 'Ramayan' aired during the lockdown last year, and looks like history is repeating itself. ''The show has been a huge part of not just my life, but thousands of Indian families for years. Come be a part of our community and share the knowledge of the 'Ramayan' with generations to come,'' she added.

Written, produced and directed by Ramanand Sagar, “Ramayan”, first aired on Doordarshan in 1987 and acquired a cult status over the years. The show featured Arun Govil as Ram and Sunil Lahri as Lakshman. It also featured veteran actors Lalita Pawar as Manthara, Arvind Trivedi as Ravana and Dara Singh as Hanuman.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 1011: With Luffy and Kaido continue to fight?

China shares rise as some IT firms pledge against anti competition; Hang Seng gains

Google Doodle honors Oliver De Coque on his 74th Birthday

CBSE cancels class 10 board exams, results to be prepared on basis of objective criterion developed by it: Ministry of Education.

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Videos

Latest News

France's COVID-19 death toll breaches 100,000; eighth-highest in world

Frances COVID-19 death toll rose on Thursday to more than 100,000, according to the latest hospital figures from the health ministry, marking a bleak milestone for President Emmanuel Macrons government. Data from the health ministrys GEODES...

Indian star shuttler duo getting Plan B ready for Tokyo Games

In their quest to win Olympic medal, Indias star doubles players Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty are adding a Plan B to their strategy by incorporating tactical European style of play under new coach Mathias Boe.The world number 1...

Appeals court upholds Canada-U.S. asylum-seeker agreement

A Canadian appeals court on Thursday upheld a Canada-U.S. agreement to turn back asylum-seekers, overturning a lower court ruling, siding with the federal government and setting up a possible Supreme Court showdown. The ruling is a victory ...

Case filed against gym owner, associates for assaulting policeman

The police have registered a case against a gym owner and his associates and have also suspended two policemen a day after a video surfaced online purportedly showing one policeman being assaulted by them, officials said on Thursday. The po...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021