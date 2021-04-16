Left Menu

Outlander Season 6 updates: Cast & synopsis revealed, What we know so far

Devdiscourse News Desk | New York | Updated: 16-04-2021 20:11 IST | Created: 16-04-2021 20:11 IST
Outlander Season 6 updates: Cast & synopsis revealed, What we know so far
Outlander Season 6 will have a total of 12 episodes. Image Credit: Wikimedia

After the fifth Season of the historical drama Outlander, fans are ardently waiting for any updates on Outlander Season 6. The Ronald D. Moore-created series was already renewed for Seasons 6 & 7. The sixth season will be based on 'Breath of Snow and Ashes', while the seventh Season will be based on 'An Echo in the Bone'.

Outlander Season 6 will have a total of 12 episodes. Currently, the British made drama is under pre-production stage, the filming may begin anytime this year. The filming for Outlander Season 6 was scheduled to start in May 2020 but got halted due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Elle earlier reported that Outlander is currently in production in Scotland. The executive producer of the show Matthew B. Roberts said they are trying to continue Outlander Season 6's filming maintaining every protocols of COVID-19 pandemic.

"We had to figure out how to make sure we tested everybody a million times before they walked onto set and keep that bubble as safe as possible," said Matthew B. Roberts.

Here's the official synopsis for Outlander Season 6:

"The sixth Season of Outlander sees a continuation of Claire and Jamie's fight to protect those they love, as they navigate the trials and tribulations of life in colonial America. Establishing a home in the New World is by no means an easy task, particularly in the wild backcountry of North Carolina—and perhaps most significantly—during a period of dramatic political upheaval. The Frasers strive to maintain peace and flourish within a society which—as Claire knows all too well—is unwittingly marching towards Revolution. Against this backdrop, which heralds the birth of the new American nation, Claire and Jamie have built a home together at Fraser's Ridge. They must now defend this home—established on land granted to them by the Crown—not only from external forces, but also from the increasing strife and conflict in the community within their care. For the Frasers and their immediate family, "home" is more than simply a site in which they live, it is the place where they are laying the foundations for the rest of their lives. If Season 4 asked "What is home?" and Season 5 asked, "What are you willing to do to protect your home?" then Season 6 explores what happens when there is disharmony and division among the inhabitants of the home you've created: when you become an outsider, or an 'outlander,' so to speak, marginalized and rejected in your own home."

Outlander Season 6 features Sam Heughan and Caitriona Balfe in the lead roles. It also stars Tobias Menzies, Richard Rankin, Sophie Skelton, John Bell in supporting roles. The series would come back with many other actors from the previous Seasons.

In a recent interview with The Scotsman, Sam Heughan hinted on the current age of his character Jamie Frase in the series. Jamie Frase was a young warrior of 23 years when he was first introduced to the viewers of Outlander in Season 1. The Seasons 2 and 3 showed Jamie Frase and Claire Randall (played by Caitriona Balfe) reuniting after 20 years. So Sam Heughan's character Jamie Frase could be shown in his mid-50s now. "My character has aged as well – from 23 at the start to 50 now," said Sam Heughan.

He continued "Outlander has been so unique. My character has been a young warrior, who has become a laird, a father, a husband and a grandfather now, he's been in battles, he's been abused... I've had so much to play."

Currently, there is no confirmed release date for Outlander Season 6. Stay tuned for more updates.

Also Read: Why Dead to Me Season 3 will be last season of the series, shares Liz Feldman

TRENDING

Too Hot to Handle Season 2 shot secretly on Turks and Caicos Island following COVID protocols

Originality reports in Google Classroom can now check for school matches

Myanmar security forces fire on protesting medical workers, some hurt - media

WIDER IMAGE-The first photo I ever took of my daughter, and the last

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Brazil scrambles to secure sedatives as hospitals overwhelmed by COVID-19

An emergency shipment of sedatives needed to intubate severely ill COVID-19 patients arrived in Brazil late on Thursday from China, as the South American country scrambles for supplies due to severe shortages of the vital drugs. In recent d...

Morgan Stanley reveals $911 million Archegos loss as profit jumps

Morgan Stanley lost nearly 1 billion from the collapse of family office Archegos Capital Management, the bank said on Friday, muddying its 150 jump in first-quarter profit that was powered by a boom in trading and deal-making. Morgan Stanle...

COVID: Nine more fatalities, 842 new cases in Himachal Pradesh

Eds Correcting typo in headline Shimla, Apr 16 PTI Himachal Pradesh recorded nine more COVID-19 fatalities on Friday, pushing the death toll to 1,155, while 842 fresh cases pushed the infection count to 74,195, an official said.The active c...

Moderna says vaccines to Canada to be delayed due to Europe shortfall

Moderna Inc said on Friday a shortfall in COVID-19 vaccine doses from its European supply chain will lead to a lag in deliveries to some countries including Canada.Canada earlier said the drugmaker would be delivering only 650,000 doses by ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021