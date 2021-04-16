Outlander Season 6 updates: Cast & synopsis revealed, What we know so far

After the fifth Season of the historical drama Outlander, fans are ardently waiting for any updates on Outlander Season 6. The Ronald D. Moore-created series was already renewed for Seasons 6 & 7. The sixth season will be based on 'Breath of Snow and Ashes', while the seventh Season will be based on 'An Echo in the Bone'.

Outlander Season 6 will have a total of 12 episodes. Currently, the British made drama is under pre-production stage, the filming may begin anytime this year. The filming for Outlander Season 6 was scheduled to start in May 2020 but got halted due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Elle earlier reported that Outlander is currently in production in Scotland. The executive producer of the show Matthew B. Roberts said they are trying to continue Outlander Season 6's filming maintaining every protocols of COVID-19 pandemic.

"We had to figure out how to make sure we tested everybody a million times before they walked onto set and keep that bubble as safe as possible," said Matthew B. Roberts.

Here's the official synopsis for Outlander Season 6:

"The sixth Season of Outlander sees a continuation of Claire and Jamie's fight to protect those they love, as they navigate the trials and tribulations of life in colonial America. Establishing a home in the New World is by no means an easy task, particularly in the wild backcountry of North Carolina—and perhaps most significantly—during a period of dramatic political upheaval. The Frasers strive to maintain peace and flourish within a society which—as Claire knows all too well—is unwittingly marching towards Revolution. Against this backdrop, which heralds the birth of the new American nation, Claire and Jamie have built a home together at Fraser's Ridge. They must now defend this home—established on land granted to them by the Crown—not only from external forces, but also from the increasing strife and conflict in the community within their care. For the Frasers and their immediate family, "home" is more than simply a site in which they live, it is the place where they are laying the foundations for the rest of their lives. If Season 4 asked "What is home?" and Season 5 asked, "What are you willing to do to protect your home?" then Season 6 explores what happens when there is disharmony and division among the inhabitants of the home you've created: when you become an outsider, or an 'outlander,' so to speak, marginalized and rejected in your own home."

Outlander Season 6 features Sam Heughan and Caitriona Balfe in the lead roles. It also stars Tobias Menzies, Richard Rankin, Sophie Skelton, John Bell in supporting roles. The series would come back with many other actors from the previous Seasons.

In a recent interview with The Scotsman, Sam Heughan hinted on the current age of his character Jamie Frase in the series. Jamie Frase was a young warrior of 23 years when he was first introduced to the viewers of Outlander in Season 1. The Seasons 2 and 3 showed Jamie Frase and Claire Randall (played by Caitriona Balfe) reuniting after 20 years. So Sam Heughan's character Jamie Frase could be shown in his mid-50s now. "My character has aged as well – from 23 at the start to 50 now," said Sam Heughan.

He continued "Outlander has been so unique. My character has been a young warrior, who has become a laird, a father, a husband and a grandfather now, he's been in battles, he's been abused... I've had so much to play."

Currently, there is no confirmed release date for Outlander Season 6. Stay tuned for more updates.

Also Read: Why Dead to Me Season 3 will be last season of the series, shares Liz Feldman