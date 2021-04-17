Manish Malhotra, Sumeet Vyas test positive for COVID-19

Fashion designer Manish Malhotra and actor Sumeet Vyas have tested positive for COVID-19 and are currently under home quarantine. Malhotra took to Instagram on late Friday evening and wrote he was following all safety protocols listed by his doctors. ''I have tested positive for COVID 19. I have immediately isolated myself and will be under home quarantine. I am following all safety protocols under the advice of my doctors. Please stay safe & take care,'' the 54-year-old designer wrote. Vyas, 37, also shared his diagnosis on Instagram and informed his fans that he had ''mild'' COVID symptoms. ''I am taking all the necessary precautions, taking medication prescribed by my doctors and putting myself under home quarantine. ''Although I have very mild to negligible symptoms, but I'd request anyone who's come in contact with me in the last few days to get themselves tested,'' the actor wrote. On Friday, Mumbai reported 8,839 new COVID-19 cases, taking the tally to 5,61,998.

