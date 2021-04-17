PM Modi condoles demise of noted Hindi author Narendra Kohli
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday condoled the demise of noted litterateur Narendra Kohli and said he will always be remembered for his lively portrayal of mythological and historical characters in literature.
Eminent writer and litterateur of the Hindi world, Narendra Kohli, died here on Saturday.
''Deeply saddened by the death of well-known litterateur Narendra Kohli. He will always be remembered for his lively portrayal of mythological and historical characters in literature. My condolences to his family and fans in this hour of grief. Om Shanti!'' Modi said in a tweet in Hindi.
The prime minister also condoled the passing away of lawyer and legal scholar K J Shethna.
''Saddened by the passing away of Shri KJ Shethna Ji, a leading lawyer and legal scholar. In addition to his contribution to the legal field, he was also at the forefront of many community service initiatives,'' Modi tweeted.
''My thoughts are with his family and well-wishers in this sad hour,'' he said.
