'War is a Game of Chess': Michael B Jordan talks about new movie 'Without Remorse'

Hollywood star Michael B Jordan recently talked about his upcoming Amazon Original film 'Without Remorse', which is a spin-off of the iconic Jack Ryan film series.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 20-04-2021 18:10 IST | Created: 20-04-2021 18:10 IST
Poster of 'Without Remorse' (Image Source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

Hollywood star Michael B Jordan recently talked about his upcoming Amazon Original film 'Without Remorse', which is a spin-off of the iconic Jack Ryan film series. Starring as the lead and co-producing the upcoming Amazon Original movie, the multi-faceted actor revealed interesting tidbits about his character and the plot of the action-drama, giving some phenomenal insights.

The story revolves around an elite Navy SEAL who uncovers an international conspiracy while seeking justice for the murder of his pregnant wife in Tom Clancy's 'Without Remorse', the explosive origin story of action hero John Clark, one of the most popular characters in author Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan universe. When a squad of Russian soldiers kills his family in retaliation for his role in a top-secret op, Sr. Chief John Kelly (Michael B. Jordan) pursues the assassins at all costs. Joining forces with a fellow SEAL (Jodie Turner-Smith) and a shadowy CIA agent (Jamie Bell), Kelly's mission unwittingly exposes a covert plot that threatens to engulf the U.S. and Russia in an all-out war. Torn between personal honor and loyalty to his country, Kelly must fight his enemies without remorse if he hopes to avert disaster and reveal the powerful figures behind the conspiracy

Talking about Tom Clancy's brilliant writing skills and comparing two of his most-celebrated characters Jack Ryan and John Kelly, Michael B. Jordan said, "While it's true that Kelly is a far-deadlier warrior than the analytic Ryan, there's more to the character than mere muscle, observes Jordan. Jack Ryan is an intel operative, while John Kelly is a soldier who gets things done by any means necessary." The actor added, "But when it comes to achieving his goals, Kelly is like a master chess player who methodically maps out every step along the way. Chess is something I personally wanted to incorporate into the film, because when John is on a mission, he always has specific objectives in mind, and to achieve them he makes strategic moves and decisions."

The chess analogy extends even further, said Jordan, "We play with the idea that war is a game of pawns and kings throughout the film. Oftentimes in war, soldiers are referred to as pawns, because they're the ones that go out and do the dirty work on behalf of the larger agenda. They're the boots on the ground, and they're out there fighting for their lives while the protected kings and queens sit back and give the orders. Then you have the rest of the pieces that are like the generals on the battlefield." 'Without Remorse' was a novel written by Tom Clancy which has now been made into an action thriller film starring Michael B. Jordan, Jamie Bell, Colman Domingo amongst others. Directed by Stefano Sollima, the script has been penned by Taylor Sheridan and Will Staples.

Along with Jordan, the film has been produced by Akiva Goldsman, Josh Appelbaum and Andre Nemec. It is slated to release globally on April 30, 2021, exclusively on Amazon Prime Video. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

