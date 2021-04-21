Maha: Actor Kishore Nandlaskar dies of COVID-19

Veteran Marathi actor Kishore Nandlaskar died on Tuesday of COVID-19 in a Thane hospital, a civic official said.

Thane Municipal Corporation PRO Sandeep Malavi said Nandlaskar was admitted to the hospital here with COVID-19 complications and died at around 12:30 pm.

The actor, who was seen in blockbuster Hindi films like 'Vaastav', 'Jis Desh Mein Ganga Rehta Hai' as well as several Marathi films, was 81 and is survived by wife and three sons.

