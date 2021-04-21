Left Menu

Maha: Actor Kishore Nandlaskar dies of COVID-19

PTI | Thane | Updated: 21-04-2021 00:08 IST | Created: 21-04-2021 00:07 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Veteran Marathi actor Kishore Nandlaskar died on Tuesday of COVID-19 in a Thane hospital, a civic official said.

Thane Municipal Corporation PRO Sandeep Malavi said Nandlaskar was admitted to the hospital here with COVID-19 complications and died at around 12:30 pm.

The actor, who was seen in blockbuster Hindi films like 'Vaastav', 'Jis Desh Mein Ganga Rehta Hai' as well as several Marathi films, was 81 and is survived by wife and three sons.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

