Left Menu

Braveheart railway employee to give 50 pc of award money for education of child he saved

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 22-04-2021 18:48 IST | Created: 22-04-2021 18:48 IST
Braveheart railway employee to give 50 pc of award money for education of child he saved

Railway pointsman Mayur Shelke would be donating half the award money he has received to the family of a six-year-old child whom he rescued from the path of a speeding train.

He has also refused to take cash awards from private organisations, saying the money should be given for the treatment of needy coronavirus patients.

The railway ministry earlier this week announced an award of Rs 50,000 for Shelke, a Central Railway employee.

He has decided to donate Rs 25,000 to ensure ''bright future'' for Sahil Shirsat, the boy, whose mother suffers from visual impairment.

''I learnt that the boy is from a poor background and they cannot afford to give him education. Since I saved the boy, I decided to donate half of the award money for his bright future,'' Shelke told PTI.

In the heart-stopping incident that was captured on CCTV cameras and went viral on social media, Shelke rescued the boy from the tracks at Vangani station near Mumbai on April 17.

As the boy, who was walking down the platform with his mother, fell onto the tracks, Shelke jumped down, ran towards him and scooped him up onto platform before hauling himself up.

The heart-stopping video shows a speeding Udyan Express streaking past the same spot only a second later.

Shelke, who joined the railways as a pointsman in 2016 after completing graduation, hails from a nearby village.

A corporate house gifted him a motorcycle after his daredevilry came to light. Some people and NGOs also sought to give him cash awards, but he refused to accept money, he said.

''People are going through a harrowing situation due to the coronavirus pandemic. So I requested them to give the money for the treatment of needy patients,'' Shelke said.

Initially he had not informed his parents and wife about the incident, thinking it would unsettle them.

''When I saw CCTV footage myself, I couldn't believe that I had done it,'' he said, saying it all happened within 7 -8 seconds.

''My parents felt proud, though they were a little worried, thinking what if something had happened to me,'' he said.

His wife asked him to think about the family, which also includes a new-born son, before taking such risks in future, Shelke said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

The Boys Season 3 updates: Cast, release date & what we know more

Sirens warn of possible rocket attack near Israel's Dimona reactor

Indonesian navy checking on submarine after failure to report back from exercise

My Hero Academia Chapter 310: Will Izuki vs Muscular battle continues?

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

Videos

Latest News

Police search cryptocurrency trading firm after Turks say they were scammed

Police searched the headquarters of a cryptocurrency trading platform provider in Istanbul on Thursday, after thousands of Turks filed criminal complaints against the company saying they had been scammed and were unable to access their acco...

Ukraine president says Russian troop withdrawal reduces tension

Ukraines President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on Thursday welcomed a reduction of Russian troops on Ukraines border but said Kyiv would remain vigilant.Russia earlier announced it was ordering troops back to base from the area near the border with...

Kerala govt calls for all party meet to discuss COVID surge

Thiruvananthapuram, Apr 22 PTI With Kerala witnessing a massive surge in COVID-19 cases, the State government on Thursday decided to call an all party meeting on April 26.The meeting will be onlineand held at 1030 am, Chief Minister Pinaray...

Aviation ministry permits ICMR to conduct feasibility study on using drones to deliver COVID-19 vaccine.

Aviation ministry permits ICMR to conduct feasibility study on using drones to deliver COVID-19 vaccine....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021