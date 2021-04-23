'Bandish Bandits' actor Amit Mistry passes away due to cardiac arrest
In a tragic piece of news, popular TV and Bollywood actor Amit Mistry died of a heart attack at his residence on Friday morning.ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-04-2021 13:24 IST | Created: 23-04-2021 13:24 IST
In a tragic piece of news, popular TV and Bollywood actor Amit Mistry died of a heart attack at his residence on Friday morning. According to his manager Maharshi Desai, the actor passed away at around 9:30 am at his residence in Andheri West. Amit was exercising when he suffered from a heart attack that led to his demise. He will be cremated today at 1:30 pm.
His sudden demise shocked Bollywood celebrities as they extended their condolences to the late actor's family. Actor Kubbra Sait tweeted, "You'll be missed on earth @Actoramitmistry Condolences to the family," along with a photo of the late star.
Lyricist Swanand Kirkire shared his condolences on Twitter and wrote, "Amit Mistry ? No ...this is unbelievable. He was an amazing Actor and a real happy soul." Amit was famous in the Gujarati theatre and film circuit. He was also known for his roles in Bollywood movies like 'Shor in the City', 'Ek Chalis Ki Last Local', 'Yamla Pagla Deewana', '99', among others.
He even appeared in TV shows like 'Saat Phero Ke Hera Pheri', 'Tenali Rama', 'Madam Sir' and the popular Amazon Prime web series 'Bandish Bandits'. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
