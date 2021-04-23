Mindhunter Season 3: David Fincher reportedly in talks with Netflix to bring back the show

Last year after the release of the TV series Mindhunter Season 2, fans were shocked when they heard that Netflix has ended its contract with the actors Jonathan Groff, Holt McCallany and Anna Torv and put the show on indefinite hold. According to a report published at the time, the executive producer David Fincher expressed his unwillingness to produce Mindhunter Season 3.

However, a recent report has claimed that David Fincher is in talks with Netflix regarding the renewal of Mindhunter Season 3.

The report by Small Screen reads, "It's been revealed to us by sources close to Netflix that discussions between the streamer and David Fincher for a Mindhunter Season 3 are back on."

Small Screen's source reportedly told them, "All I can really tell you about Mindhunter is that conversations between Netflix and Fincher are ongoing. They are discussing the possibility of bringing the show back for a third season. It's still very early days, but Fincher sounds more upbeat about the project."

While looking back, last year in a chat with Variety, David Fincher told, "At some point, I'd love to revisit it. The hope was to get all the way up to the late '90s, early 2000's, hopefully, get all the way up to people knocking on the door at Dennis Rader's house."

In a conversation with Variety the producer told, "Not year in and year out, but … probably six or seven months a year … Mindhunter was a lot for me."

Earlier, David Fincher halted development on Mindhunter Season 3 to concentrate on his other projects – the new film Mank and the animated series Love, Death, and Robots. His period drama Mank was released by Netflix and received positive reviews from critics and has been nominated for ten Academy Awards.

This might be a reason why David Fincher and the streaming giant are interested to bring back the psychological thriller. Currently, there is no release date for Mindhunter Season 3. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get more updates on the Netflix series.

Also Read: The Capture Season 2: Will Carey expose Shaun & reveal actual CCTV footage?